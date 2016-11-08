2 Florida Election Officials Fired For Not Adhering To “Procedure And Policy”

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Two election clerks in Pompano Beach were reportedly fired and removed on Election Day. As Local10.com reports, Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to keep the peace at the polling location after the disturbance.

Broward election officials said two clerks were fired because they did not adhere to “procedure and policy,” but would not elaborate about the circumstances surrounding the disturbance. Election officials said the clerks were replaced by an assistant clerk. The incident was the first on Election Day in South Florida. Officials in Miami-Dade and Broward counties reported that everything was running smoothly at the polls.

But that was not the only problem in Florida today. Another incident was reported in Palm Beach County. Jupiter police said Republican supporters were passing out campaign material when a voter got upset.

WPBF reports that a man and a woman exchanged words and got into an altercation after the man went inside to vote and came back out. “She’s talking to somebody else and says, ‘That’s little man. Yeah. That’s a little man,’ and a derogatory term that I will won’t repeat on TV,” Tom Garrecht said. Republican supporter Donna Tatlici told reporters that Garrecht charged at her. “(She) sprayed me with pepper spray. At the point I went after her and knocked everything out her hands,” Garrecht said. Tatlici said Garrecht threw her on the ground and punched her multiple times. Garrecht was not arrested, but said that police will likely charge him with assault.

As a reminder, another Florida election worker from Broward county was fired recently. Historically a democrat stronghold, Broward County always comes under extra scrutiny during presidential elections as it can single-highhandedly swing the entire state of Florida in one direction or another.

Per a new report from NewsMax, the 2016 election cycle may be among the most controversial yet as a temporary worker for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections office has been fired after reporting what she thought to be “election fraud.” In a sworn affidavit presented to the Florida State Attorney General, this temporary worker claims that she witnessed “four Supervisor of Elections employees sitting at the same table actively filling out election ballots.” Further, according to the affidavit, each of the four workers “had a stack of blank ballots to the right of them … and a stack of completed ballots to their left.”

A temporary worker for the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office in Floridahas alleged in a sworn affidavit obtained by Newsmax that she was fired this week after witnessing possible absentee ballot fraud by office workers. Nichols is general counsel for the Broward Republican Executive Committee, which learned of the allegations on Thursday. He interviewed the former employee and reported the matter that day to the state attorney. “Our goal is to assure that all of the election rules are properly followed,” he told Newsmax. “We want a fair election for everyone.” According to the affidavit, the former employee alleged that on Monday about 8:30 p.m. she had been told to take a stack of absentee ballot forms to what is known as the Pitney-Bowes Room at the Supervisor of Elections (SOE) office in Lauderhill, Fla. Through the locked door’s window, she saw four workers sitting at a table in the room with “stacks of documents and writing something,” according to the affidavit. “I could see the four SOE employees sitting at the same table actively filling out election ballots,” she said in the affidavit. Each worker “had a stack of blank ballots to the right of them … and a stack of completed ballots to their left.” Every completed stack contained “perhaps a dozen” ballots, she claimed. The four workers also were “using the same black pens … that the SOE supplies to voters at polling places. “I was then told to leave the room by one of the employees at the table,” she said in the affidavit. The former employee said that she did not initially report what she had seen “to anyone at the SOE because of fear of retaliation.”

