3 injured in ‘routine’ Trump Tower fire, New York officials say

By Lindsey Never

Three people were injured in a small electrical fire at Trump Tower, where smoke billowed from the rooftop early Monday as emergency crews worked to extinguish the flames.

The Secret Service first spotted the fire and alerted building managers, who called 911 shortly before sunrise, according to New York fire officials. Within about an hour, fire crews had extinguished what an FDNY spokesman called a “quick, easy and routine” blaze on the roof of the luxury building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

There were no evacuations, the authorities said, but two civilians and a firefighter sustained minor injuries. President Trump, who has a penthouse condominium at Trump Tower, was in Washington on Monday, according to his public schedule.

“The fire wasn’t in the building, it was on top of the building,” the fire department said on Twitter. “We had flames coming out of the vents, no smoke condition or fire was on the inside.”

Fire officials said they received an emergency call just before 7 a.m. About 75 minutes later, the fire department tweeted an alert, saying the fire, which was located inside a cooling tower, was “under control.”

Fire marshals are investigating the cause.

“There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower,” the Trump Organization said in an emailed statement to The Washington Post. “The FDNY were here within minutes and did an exceptional job. Everything is under control and no evacuations were made.”

Eric Trump, one of the president’s sons and the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, made a similar statement about it on Twitter.

There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower. The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise! https://t.co/xuTmq1GBbj — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 8, 2018

The Manhattan high-rise bears the name of President Trump, who maintains an apartment there even though he lives at the White House.

Trump Tower was also the setting for the developer-turned-president’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice,” and the headquarters of his presidential campaign.

The fire department spokesman said he could not confirm whether any other members of the Trump family were in the building at the time. A spokeswoman for the first family did not immediately respond to a request for comment…

This article (3 injured in ‘routine’ Trump Tower fire, New York officials say) was originally published on The Washington Post and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.