49 dead as powerful 7.1 earthquake destroys buildings in central Mexico

Follow Mexico quake LIVE UPDATES

The central State of Morelos saw the most fatalities, with Governor Graco Ramirez saying on Twitter that 42 have died.

The death toll for Edomex State stands at five people, said Governor Alfredo Del Mazo.

Center of Mexico City right now after 7.4 earthquake. Scary. Hope folks are ok. Video shot by a friend in DF pic.twitter.com/tlYtpEShcB — David Prager (@dlprager) September 19, 2017

Thousands of people were seen fleeing their shaking houses.

Videos and pictures are being posted online from Mexico City, capturing the tremors and crowds in the streets.

A civil protection official told local TV that the earthquake has led to fires in buildings across the City of Mexico, with some people trapped inside.

Temblor en México hace unos minutos muy fuerte espero todos bien. Edificios se desplomaron!! 😢😢😢 @lopezdoriga @eltlacuache40 pic.twitter.com/jWmMz6h6IG — BARRO (@Barro_oficial) September 19, 2017

Computer monitors toppled over, pictures fell off walls and other objects were shaking in the Mexican capital, witnesses said, adding that some office workers hid under their desks.

Miguel Negrete y Niños Héroes delegación Benito Juárez. Edificio colapsa. Vecinos intentando rescate pic.twitter.com/tldmTvVes0 — Jesús Robles Maloof (@roblesmaloof) September 19, 2017

The quake has caused serious damage in Mexico City, with images of collapsed facades of buildings and streets filled with debris appearing online.

The Tuesday’s quake hit just hours after many in the country took part in earthquake drills, held on the anniversary of the devastating 1985 quake, which killed more than 5,000 people in Mexico City.

Mexico City is situated on a former lakebed, a location that magnifies the effect of earthquakes even if they are located hundreds of kilometers away.

Panic and frustration after Mexico City earthquake. pic.twitter.com/R1ObVX7IN6 — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

This article (49 dead as powerful 7.1 earthquake destroys buildings in central Mexico) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.