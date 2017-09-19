Wednesday, September 20

49 dead as powerful 7.1 earthquake destroys buildings in central Mexico

People remove debris of a building which collapsed after a quake rattled Mexico City on September 19, 2017. © Alfredo Estrella / AFP

More than 40 people have been killed after central Mexico was struck by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake that destroyed dozens of buildings.

Follow Mexico quake LIVE UPDATES

The central State of Morelos saw the most fatalities, with Governor Graco Ramirez saying on Twitter that 42 have died.

The death toll for Edomex State stands at five people, said Governor Alfredo Del Mazo.

Thousands of people were seen fleeing their shaking houses.

Videos and pictures are being posted online from Mexico City, capturing the tremors and crowds in the streets.

A civil protection official told local TV that the earthquake has led to fires in buildings across the City of Mexico, with some people trapped inside.

Computer monitors toppled over, pictures fell off walls and other objects were shaking in the Mexican capital, witnesses said, adding that some office workers hid under their desks.

The quake has caused serious damage in Mexico City, with images of collapsed facades of buildings and streets filled with debris appearing online.

The Tuesday’s quake hit just hours after many in the country took part in earthquake drills, held on the anniversary of the devastating 1985 quake, which killed more than 5,000 people in Mexico City.

Mexico City is situated on a former lakebed, a location that magnifies the effect of earthquakes even if they are located hundreds of kilometers away.

  1. Roy-David Woodward on

    Do you really think this Mex Quake on the EXACT anniversary of their last one was a Coincidence. Come on!!! And they just happened to be having a practice DRILL in case….Quakes are manmade to put across a message politically or militarily….Yes, we are living in such a disgusting MAN PLAYING GOD AGE and you have been doubting it for years now. Wake up to what’s next…Roy-David Woodward

