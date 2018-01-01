50 Powerful Men Who Fell in 2017 Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

By Emma Fiala

In October, famous Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, was fired from his position at the Weinstein Company after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. Additional shocking claims about the disgraced media mogul surfaced, including rape, as well as Salma Hayek’s recounting of the time Weinstein threatened her life and the revelation that Weinstein employed spies, including ex-Mossad agents, to silence his victims.

For as long as most people can remember, sexual harassment and sexual assault have been extremely prevalent, often swept under the rug and, to some extent, expected in the workplace. But the status quo is rapidly changing as high-profile men accused of harassment and rape are being fired or forced to resign and/or suffer major repercussions in rapid succession. Many of these men earned their living in the entertainment and news media industries. Their names, occupations, and the accusations against them are included below in a list adapted from the New York Times.

Morgan Spurlock, documentary filmmaker, made public previous accusations of sexual harassment and rape.

Mario Batali, chef, restaurant owner and co-host of ABC’s “The Chew,” was accused of sexual misconduct.

Ryan Lizza, writer for The New Yorker and political analyst for CNN, was accused of improper sexual conduct.

Alex Kozinski, federal appeals court judge, was accused of sexual misconduct and inappropriate comments..

Trent Franks, a U.S. representative for Arizona, allegedly asked co-workers to be a surrogate to bear his child.

Lorin Stein, editor of the Paris Review, was accused of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted touching.

Danny Masterson, actor, was accused of rape.

Matt Dababneh, a California state assemblyman, was accused of sexual harassing a lobbyist.

Ruben Kihuen, a U.S. representative for Nevada, was accused of making unwanted sexual propositions.

Israel Horovitz, playwright and artistic director of the Gloucester Stage theater, was accused of sexual abuse, including abuse of minors.

Justin Huff, a broadway casting director, was accused of sexual misconduct.

Garrison Keillor, the creator and former host of “A Prairie Home Companion,” was accused of inappropriate behavior with a coworker.

Matt Lauer, co-host of Today, was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Johnny Iuzzini, a chef and judge on ABC‘s the Great American Baking Show, was accused of sexually harassing four employees.

Charlie Rose, a famous television host, was accused of sexual harassment, including groping and lewd phone calls.

Glenn Thrush, a White House reporter for the New York Times, was accused of sexually inappropriate behavior.

John Conyers, a U.S. representative for Michigan, was accused of sexually harassing employees.

Russell Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records and other businesses, was accused of sexually assaulting two women and imposing violent sexual behavior, including rape.

Al Franken, a U.S. senator for Minnesota, was accused of sexual harassment.

David Sweeney, chief news editor at NPR, was accused of sexually harassing three female co-workers.

Stephen Bittel, Florida’s Democratic Party chairman, was accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior.

Wes Goodman, an Ohio state representative, was accused of inappropriate behavior.

Steve Jurvetson, a board member of Tesla and SpaceX, was accused of sexual misconduct.

Tony Cornish, a Minnesota state representative, was accused of sexual harassment.

Eddie Berganza, editor at DC Comics, was accused of sexual harassment.

Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer for Arrow, Supergirl, and The Flash, was accused of sexually harassing more than a dozen people.

Louis C.K., comedian and producer, was accused of sexual misconduct, including exposing himself and masturbating in front of them, charges he admitted were true.

Dan Schoen, a Minnesota state senator, was accused of sexual harassment.

Benjamin Gennochio, executive director of the Armory Show art fair, was accused of sexual harassment, including physical contact.

David Guillod, co-chief executive of Primary Wave Entertainment agency, was accused of sexual assault.

Andy Dick, an actor, was accused of sexual harassment, including groping.

Michael Oreskes, the head of news at NPR and former New York Times editor, was accused of sexual harassment.

Hamilton Fish, president and publisher of the New Republic, accused of sexual misconduct by employees.

Kevin Spacey, a beloved A-list actor, was accused of sexual assault and misconduct with a minor.

Raul Bocanegra, a California state assemblyman, was accused of sexual harassment.

Mark Halperin, and NBC News and MSNBC contributor and co-author of Game Change, was accused of sexual harassment.

Rick Najera, director of CBS‘s Diversity Showcase, was accused of sexual harassment, including with performers.

Knight Landesman, publisher of Artforum, accused of sexual harassment.

Leon Wieseltier, former editor at the New Republic, was accused of sexual harassment.

Terry Richardson, fashion photographer, was accused of sexual harassment of models.

John Besh, chief executive of the Besh Restaurant Group, was accused of sexual harassment.

Lockhart Steele, editorial director of Vox Media,was accused of sexual harassment.

Robert Scoble, a tech blogger and co-founder of the Transformation Group, was accused of sexual assault.

Cliff Hite, an Ohio state senator, was accused of inappropriate behavior with a coworker.

Chris Savino, Creator of Nickelodeon’s The Loud House, was accused of sexual harassment.

Roy Price, head of Amazon Studios, was accused of sexual harassment of one woman.

Gavin Baker, a technology fund manager at Fidelity Investments, was accused of sexual harassment.

Ben Affleck, actor, was accused of unwanted physical contact.

Andy Signore, senior vice president of content for Defy Media, was accused of sexual assault and harassment.

Harvey Weinstein, producer, accused of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment.

Along with the accusations have come concerns about an emerging witch hunt that assumes alleged perpetrators are guilty before allegations are proven. Regardless, it appears the new trend of calling out potential predators is here to stay.

