6 States Face Gas Shortage After Colonial Pipeline Spill

The number of eggs in one basket with this thing is insane.

ABC reports:

Six states — Tennessee, Virginia, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama and North Carolina — are facing possible gas shortages after a pipeline spill, officials said.

The states have all declared states of emergency, citing concerns about “fuel supply disruptions” and “disruptions of gasoline” in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline spill.

The governor of North Carolina declared the state of emergency to “help ensure that there will be adequate supplies of fuel across the state and prevent excessive fuel pricing.”

Prices on futures contracts for wholesale gasoline rose about 2 percent Friday to $1.46 a gallon after rising 5 percent on Thursday.

Long lines have quickly amassed at gas stations in the six states, and social media users took to their accounts to document the chaos and dwindling gasoline supply, in some cases. Below, images from Tennessee.

Via: Blacklisted News

