90-Year-Old Florida Man Arrested for Second Time in a Week After Feeding the Homeless Again

Not everything has to be regulated. Not everything has to be codified and signed off on by the red tape gurus. Life CAN happen just fine without such interference. And when the government is stopping a man from feeding the hungry, rest assured something is very wrong with the regulations, the codes, and the local bureaucrats.

The NY Daily News reports:

When 90-year-old Florida resident Arnold Abbott said following his arrest on Sunday that police couldn’t stop him from feeding the homeless, he apparently meant it.

Abbott was charged again on Wednesday night for violating a new city law in Ft. Lauderdale that essentially prevents people from feeding the homeless.

“I expected it” he said in a Sun Sentinel report. “At least this time they let us feed people first.”

Officers lingered in the area for about 45 minutes during which time Abbott and volunteers with the Love Thy Neighbor charity he founded handed out more than 100 plates of hot chicken stew, pasta, cheesy potatoes and fruit salad to homeless men and women.

If he’s found guilty of violating city ordinance laws — his second in a week — he faces 60 days in jail or a $500 fine.

Abbott said he’s prepared to go to jail over his efforts.

“Why do I keep doing this?” he asked rhetorically. “Because these are my people and they deserve to be fed.”

Source: Against Crony Capitalism

Via: Blacklisted News

