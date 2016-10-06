ALERT: HAARP Status Network Showing Hurricane Sandy Values For Southeast Coast!

27 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



HAARP Status Network Showing Hurricane Sandy Values For Southeast Coast with a rare WHITE VALUE … a value meaning it is higher than the highest value we have.

With NOAA forecasting a direct hit on Florida we are seeing something completely different. A white value has been detected and reported along the Carolina coasts with South Carolina at the crosshairs.

Hurricane Matthew will make a strike on this if we are right. Reports from Florida are indicating high values too .. .but nothing like South Carolina…

Be advised this will be updated in a day but this is the worst we have seen since Hurricane Sandy.

Source: HAARP Status Network