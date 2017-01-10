Americans believe WikiLeaks and Assange more than FBI, CIA and Obama

96 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Earlier in the week, president-elect Donald Trump tweeted that:

“It is for the American people to make up their minds as to the truth.”

And now we have the answer.

When CNBC’s Podesta-panderer and Trump-denier John Harwood asked the question yesterday “who do you believe America?” we suspect he was not expecting the answer he received from over 84,000 American citizens…

Who do you believe America? — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) January 6, 2017

It would appear that “We, the people” have spoken once more and only 1 in 6 believe in the elite establishment-delivered narrative.

This merely confirms Lou Dobbs’ survey from earlier in the week.

#LDTPoll: Who do you believe on the Russian hacking allegations? — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) January 4, 2017

Once again the establishment has learned absolutely nothing from the campaign and election of Donald Trump, and refuses to listen to anything outside of the cozy echo-chamber in which they hamster-wheel their lives away in.

Via: Hang the Bankers

