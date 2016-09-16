Apprehension, Detention and Forced Vaccination: The CDC’s Quarantine Proposal for Suspicion of Infection

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Sayer Ji

You’ve had this dry cough for a couple of days but are otherwise feeling ready for your much-awaited annual ski trip to Utah. On the security line, an officer signals for you to come with him. Not knowing why you’re being selected out of the crowd, you follow, only to learn that you meet the criteria for quarantine. Sound like science fiction?

In what appears to be an unprecedented power grab, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) just issued a proposed amendment to its domestic and foreign quarantine regulations giving itself the power to legally apprehend, detain (isolate or quarantine), and treat (including vaccinate) anyone simply for suspicion of being infected by a communicable agent.

The legal authority to isolate and quarantine, according to the CDC’s own words, are “police power” functions, “derived from the right of the state to take action affecting individuals for the benefit of society.” Incidentally, the CDC/HHS police powers were not obtained democratically through the normal “bottom up” legislative process and final Congressional approval, but rather through the bypass of a Presidential Executive Order.

The new proposed CDC/HHS regulations are contained in the Federal Register dated August 15, 2016, under the heading, “Control of Communicable Diseases—Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.”

Whereas previous regulations concerning quarantinable infection focused on extraordinarily rare and presumably lethal forms of infection (e.g. novel forms of H1N1, Ebola virus etc.) the new regulations carry a much broader and ominously more nebulous definition:

By its terms, subsection (a) does not seek to limit the types of communicable diseases for which regulations may be enacted, but rather applies to all communicable diseases that may impact human health.

The CDC/HHS radically changed their definition of what constitutes an “ill person”, by including a wide range of vague symptoms such as ill appearance and headache in lieu of objective signs, now to be formally assessed by officials without medical training (ie flight attendant, transportation worker).

Moreover, simply being identified as having been at risk of recent exposure makes one classifiable as having a “precommunicable disease,” which can thereby result in one’s apprehension and quarantine.

HHS/CDC defines precommunicable stage to mean the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage…

Essentially, you can be arrested for simply be suspected of being infected, or having been recently exposed to an infectious agent.

Being apprehended and quarantined without due process is one affront to your civilrights, but being forcibly treated is another:

“CDC may enter into an agreement with an individual, upon such terms as the CDC considers to be reasonably necessary, indicating that the individual consents to any of the public health measures authorized under this part, including quarantine, isolation, conditional release, medical examination, hospitalization,vaccination, and treatment: provided that the individual’s consent shall not be considered as a prerequisite to any exercise of any authority under this part.” [italics added]

Adding an almost surreal, Orwellian layer to the CDC/HHS ruling, once an individual is released from custody and/or mandatory treatment, the individual would be subject to ongoing surveillance and tracking:

HHS/CDC has proposed a definition for ‘electronic or internet-based monitoring’ that defines this term as referring to mechanisms or technologies allowing for the temporary public health supervision of an individual under conditional release, including electronic mail, SMS texts, video conference or webcam technologies, integrated voice-response systems, entry of information into a web-based forum, wearable tracking technologies, and other mechanisms or technologies as determined by the Director or supervising health authority.”

If you have been following the trail of germ warfare efforts supported by government and media, you may sense a crescendo mounting. These unprecedented efforts to apply more and more control are, themselves, the sign of a failing paradigm. It is upon us as a conscious collective to hold this space for bodily integrity, free will, and personal health beliefs and we have an opportunity to do just that until October 14, 2016.

The CDC’s proposal is open for comments. Make your voice heard now. Submit your comment here.

Sayer Ji is the founder of GreenMedInfo.com – an open access, evidence-based resource supporting natural and integrative modalities. He is on the Board of Governors for the National Health Federation and Fearless Parent, a Steering Committee Member of the Global GMO-Free Coalition (GGFC), a reviewer at the International Journal of Human Nutrition and Functional Medicine. Since 2003, Sayer has also served as a patient advocate and an educator and consultant for the natural health and wellness field.

For more, visit GreenMedInfo.com and Facebook/GreenMedInfo, or sign up for GreenMedInfo’s free e-Newsletter.

Source: Green Med Info

Via: Wake Up World

