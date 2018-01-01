Attorney who sued DNC for fraud admits Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were both witnesses in his case

25 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



If Seth Rich or Shawn Lucas would have testified against the DNC before their deaths the entire organization would have crumbled upon itself

(INTELLIHUB) — Attorney Jared Beck recently took to Twitter where he explained on the record that Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were witnesses in his year-long class-action legal battle with the Democratic National Committee over the organization’s mishandling of the 2016 Primary before both Rich and Lucas mysteriously turned up dead.

The Beck & Lee suit came to a screeching halt in late-August after the case was dismissed by a Florida judge following then DNC Chairman Debbie Wasserman-Shultz’s resignation in July.

The outspoken attorney who was scorned by the media after questioning the official police investigation and suspicious circumstances surrounding DNC staffer Rich’s death during his appearance on The Alex Jones Show pulled no punches when he tweeted on Thursday: “Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were witnesses in MY case. But I didn’t drop the lawsuit because of that. I accepted the possibility of dying and carried on. Some might call that “courage.” And I’m 41, not 75 like Bernie, and I have two daughters, ages 4 and 6. So FUCK RIGHT OFF.”

Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were witnesses in MY case. But I didn't drop the lawsuit because of that. I accepted the possibility of dying and carried on. Some might call that "courage." And I'm 41, not 75 like Bernie, and I have two daughters, ages 4 and 6. So FUCK RIGHT OFF. https://t.co/X3my8EWZCy — Jared Beck 🔹 (@JaredBeck) December 28, 2017

Astonishingly, Beck admits that “Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were witnesses” in his case against the DNC which is monumental information considering they are both now dead.

Moreover, well-researched individuals may recall that Seth Rich was likely murdered over Hillary Clinton’s ties to Uranium One and the offloading of 20% of America’s uranium supply to the Russians, as I reported for Intellihub on May 24, 2017, however, the fact of the matter is, if Rich was to have testified against the DNC, Wasserman-Schultz, and her shady team of IT staffers they would have already been toast (legally speaking) and their gig would have been up. In fact, such testimony would have unraveled the entire web so, you see, it’s not a stretch to assume that both Rich and Lucas were indeed targeted for wetwork.

Featured Image: Fmr. DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (Inter-American Dialogue/Flickr)

©2017. INTELLIHUB.COM. All Rights Reserved.

Shepard Ambellas is an opinion journalist, analyst, and the founder and editor-in-chief of Intellihub News & Politics (Intellihub.com). Shepard is also known for producing Shade: The Motion Picture (2013) and appearing on Travel Channel’s America Declassified (2013). Shepard is a regular contributor to Infowars. Read more from Shep’s World. Follow Shep on Facebook. Subscribe to Shep’s YouTube channel.

This article (Attorney who sued DNC for fraud admits Seth Rich and Shawn Lucas were both witnesses in his case) was originally published on Intellihub and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.