The backlash is imminent... prepare for real Americans to take their country back... the 'revolt on Washington' is just getting started

67 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Mike Adams

The establishment is clueless. Hopelessly corrupt. Immeasurably incompetent. The media, the political elite, the criminal bankers, the idiotic academics… they have absolutely no clue about the size of the fervent backlash that’s headed their way.

No matter what happens between now and tomorrow night, the backlash against corrupt government has been launched. A stolen “victory” for Hillary Clinton will only further empower that backlash as it escalates into a nationwide citizens’ revolt… a revolt against Washington that has been long overdue.

Washington D.C. is run by unapologetic criminals. They have abandoned any real interests of the people and work only to enrich themselves. They rig elections, they rig the polls, they rig the news and they rig the education system to teach our children that independent thinking is not just wrong, but socially unacceptable. The P.C. culture of obedient thought control and language obedience is the leading edge of a totalitarian society run by dictatorial despots.

The FBI has now decided that Hillary Clinton is above the law. She — and others like her — have been handed absolute immunity against all crimes. Even as she runs the largest and most destructive political racketeering scheme in U.S. history, the Department of Justice blocks all requests for grand juries and search warrants, covering up Hillary’s openly criminal behavior.

The leftist media has become an accomplice to the crimes of the Clintons

The leftist media, for their part, have become accomplices in the criminal Obama / Clinton regime, deliberately refusing to air Wikileaks bombshells that expose the stunning complicity of John Podesta, Cherryl Mills, Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton and Loretta Lynch. Right now, the mainstream media is, by any reasonable, objective assessment, a complicit cabal of criminal accomplices working in conspiracy with Hillary Clinton to crush democracy and steal this election from the people.

From every corner of the establishment — academia, media, government — the message to America is clear: The ruling elite will TELL YOU what to think, whom to hate and how to vote. The unrelenting bigotry and hatred of the left is on full display today, not just with the endless defamatory attacks on Trump himself, but also with the leftist violent bombing attacks on Republican campaign headquarters buildings, Trump buildings and even the FBI. Leftists also hate police officers and try to kill them at every opportunity (because they hate the rule of law).

All this hatred, violence, bigotry and intolerance characterizes the LEFT, not people on the right. The political left is the most hate-filled, bigoted, lawless, intolerant and dangerously violent incarnation of radical politics that the world has witnessed since the French Revolution. It is on the backs of these hate-filled violent extremists that sinister political deceivers like Hillary Clinton sickeningly claim to hold a monopoly on compassion, peace and love.

It’s all part of the “Big Lie” of the left: They have no love or tolerance to offer at all. What they offer is confiscation of your money, a totally rigged justice system, condemnation of common sense and harsh demands for absolute obedience to their twisted, idiotic cultural narratives that make no sense… such as claiming a biological man is a “woman” because he suddenly decides to impersonate one.

The lunacy of the left has reached the point of mass mental illness, and it’s only by ending their lunatic reign in Washington that We the People can bring true healing to this nation.

If Clinton wins, it will only further enrage a nation that’s already fed up with the lunacy (and failed policies) of the left

That’s why the backlash against Washington is going to be so large. Whether Trump wins the election or not, the intelligent people of America have been awakened… and they can’t be lulled back to sleep with more false promises like “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

Today, the American people know the democrat rendition of government is a LIE. They know that Hillary Clinton cheated during the debates by being given the debate questions in advance. They know that Obamacare was a big fat LIE and was designed to bankrupt the economy from the start. They are fully aware that the “swamp” of Washington is so full of foul-smelling political creatures and ghoulish, seething leftists that the only solution remaining is to, as Trump says, “drain the swamp.”

America has reached the point where the people of this country simply will no longer tolerate the total lawlessness, corruption and criminality of the establishment democrats. We the People will not recognize any legitimacy whatsoever of a Clinton “presidency” — an election outcome that can only be achieved through organized voter fraud and theft of power. Under a fair, free and open election, Hillary Clinton would be losing by 40 points.

We the People do not accept the FBI cover-ups, the DOJ collusion and the media complicity in the crimes of Clinton and the DNC. We the People will not stand by idly as our future is stolen from us by an organized criminal racket of lawless democrats.

No, We the People will, if necessary, take all necessary steps to restore and protect the Republic because the government must answer to the People, not rule over them. There is no circumstance under which this revolution of awakening goes quiet at this point. If anything, it grows by leaps and bounds as tens of millions of Americans take to the streets to demand their country back.

This either ends in absolute tyranny or hundreds of high-level democrats being marched off to prison

That’s why I say the revolt on Washington has begun. I don’t mean a shooting war, by the way. I mean a political revolution. The Washington establishment, which once enjoyed the trust of nearly 90% of the people, is now almost universally viewed as a useless, corrupt CANCER on the nation. The special interests must go. The sellout RINOs must go. The criminal leftist racketeers must go. The big money donors must be shut down and shut out. The criminal bankers, Clinton conspirators and DOJ traitors must be JAILED.

To really #DrainTheSwamp in Washington, we must relentlessly pursue the criminal indictment of hundreds of political operatives throughout the DNC, the DOJ, the Obama administration and the Clinton racket. Only by marching these criminals out in Washington in handcuffs can we ever hope to restore America’s faith in the institution of limited government.

Or perhaps it’s already beyond that. We may already be at the point where government will be forever viewed as hopelessly corrupt… beyond repair… operated in eternal defiance of the will of the people to enrich the political elite. As Zero Hedge explains, “Most Trump supporters don’t want the government to do something for them; they want the government to quit doing things to them. They viscerally revile the elite — it’s personal — and they want no part of that class or its government.”

From the same article:

Revolutions dawn when an appreciable number of the ruled realize their rulers are intellectual and moral inferiors. The mainstream media is filled with vituperative, patronizing, and insulting explanations of what’s “behind” the Trump phenomenon. It all boils down to revulsion with the self-anointed, incompetent, pretentious, hypocritical, corrupt, prevaricating elite that presumes to rule this country. It is, in a word, inferior to the populace on the other side of the yawning chasm, the ones they have patronized and insulted for decades, and the other side knows it.

Tomorrow’s election will gauge the enormity of the public backlash against the criminal class in Washington

The backlash against the Clinton machine cover-ups is going to be intense. As Dick Morris explains in this video, FBI head James Comey’s announcement that Clinton would not be criminally indicted may cause “a backlash among Trump supporters, almost guaranteeing they come out to vote.”

Suddenly, Trump supporters go from “80% certain to vote” to something more like “95% certain to vote.” And since turnout is the key to victory, the FBI’s own collusion with Clinton may have set forces into motion that will achieve a stunning Trump landslide.

Even if that doesn’t happen, James Comey’s collusion with the Clintons — and his refusal to apply the same laws that would have ensnared anyone else — will no doubt spur a massive post-election backlash. If Clinton manages to steal the vote and seize a numerical victory on Tuesday, the only real message to almost half the nation will be, “This system is so totally corrupt that all of it must go.” The conclusion will be almost universal: The American system of federal government has become an enemy of the People and must therefore be dismantled and abandoned or replaced.

Prepare to march in the streets by the millions in peaceful revolt. Stay tuned for further instructions as the situation warrants…

Source: Natural News

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!