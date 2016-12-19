Bill Clinton: “James Comey Cost Her The Election”

8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

Bill Clinton, whose dreams of returning to the White House to frolic among an endless sea of interns were crushed by his wife’s stunning defeat on November 8th, is blaming FBI Director James Comey for the loss. According to The Hill, Bill’s assessment of the loss was reported in an editorial in the Bedford-Pound Ridge Record Review.

“James Comey cost her the election,” Clinton said, according to an editorial published in the Bedford-Pound Ridge Record Review in New York after its editor ran into Clinton at a local bookstore. Clinton said Hillary Clinton’s campaign was leading in national polls and on a path win key battleground states prior to Comey’s letter, as first reported by Politico.

Clinton also blamed “Russian hackers” saying “you would need to have a single-digit IQ not to recognize what was going on.”

Of course, we can understand why the former President would like to distract from his many blunders on the campaign trail that may have contributed to Hillary’s loss. Like this gem:

Or maybe this one, where the former President accurately explains how Obamacare is crushing small business owners which he thought was just the “craziest thing in the world.”

Asked about Trump, Clinton said he was shocked when “The Donald” called the day after the election to chat in a cordial tone “like it was 15 years ago.” That said, Bill apparently isn’t quite ready to bury the hatchet as he took one last parting shot at Trump’s intelligence:

“He doesn’t know much.” “One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Well, looks like Bill was able to hit all the key Democratic buzz words in explaining Hillary’s loss: “Comey”, “Russian hacking” and “Racist old white men”. If only he could have been so crisp and concise during the campaign, he might be just 1 month away from the White House.

Source: Zero Hedge

