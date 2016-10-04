BOMBSHELL: Clinton Crime Family Floated Story About Hillary Droning Assange As A Threat Not to Release Info Today!

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Too coincidental that the drone story was released just prior to Wikileaks biggest release yet about Hillary Clinton

Julian Assange promised that the story would knock Clinton out of the race.

By State of the Nation

Something very BIG just happened and yet very few political commentators have picked up on it.

A HUGE story was just released that claimed that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was the target of a Hillary Clinton initiative to have him eliminated by way of a drone attack.

Hillary Clinton considered drone attack on Julian Assange – report

This story was floated throughout the alternative news media just prior to a worldwide announcement that Assange was to give from the Ecuadorean Embassy in London.

First, he was compelled to cancel the live announcement from the balcony.

Then, he abandoned the release of information altogether from a livefeed that was being broadcast from Berlin. Infowars.com, for one, reflected the intense disappointment with the ensuing “radioactive info” FAIL. Many other news sites also posted similar sentiments in the wake of a complete failure to release news of Clinton wrongdoing. As follows:

Did Hillary Clinton herself send Assange the warning?

The story about the Clinton drone plan has been authenticated, so Assange knew beforehand that the DNC would take him out in a London moment… should he release the damaging information on Mrs. Clinton.

The bottom line to this evolving narrative is bigger than any information that Assange could have released: that the Clinton Crime Family put out a contingency hit contract on Julian Assange — in real time — which would surely be executed should he follow through on his October Surprise release of explosive Clinton info.

Now that’s a BIG story!

Source: State of the Nation

