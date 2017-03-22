Boston Schools Replace World Maps with More Realistic One

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Joe Sheppard

Boston public schools have replaced the familiar world maps they use in classes with a new projection that more accurately represents the world’s landmasses.

For more than 400 years, the standard representation of the world has been illustrated by the Mercator Projection.

It was drawn up by Flemish geographer and cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569 and features straight lines across the oceans.

These lines were useful at the time when navigators had only a compass to guide them. But the projection shows lands in the Northern Hemisphere as larger than they are in reality.

For example, the map represents Greenland as being roughly the same size as Africa, when it is in fact 14 times smaller, and South America looks as if it is the same size of Europe, when it is nearly twice as large.

On Thursday, in an effort to represent the world more accurately, around 600 Boston schools adopted the Gall-Peters projection, which, although not a perfect representation, is much more realistically proportioned.

And students were shocked to see their country cut down to size.

Natcha Scott, director of history and social studies at Boston public schools told The Guardian: ‘Some of their reactions were quite funny, but it was also amazingly interesting to see them questioning what they thought they knew.’

Colin Rose, assistant superintendent in charge of the Boston Public Schools’ Office of Opportunity and Achievement Gaps, said the move was part of the district’s effort to ‘decolonize the curriculum’.

He told the Boston Globe: ‘This is about maps, but it isn’t about maps.

‘It’s about a paradigm shift in our district. We’ve had a very fixed view that is very Eurocentric. How do we talk about other viewpoints? This is a great jump off point.’

The Gall-Peters projection was created by German filmmaker Arnos Peters, who presented it to the world in 1973. Its name comes from the fact it matches work by a British 19th Century clergyman and mapmaker, James Gall.

Like the Mercator projection, the Gall-Peters is cylindrical and not without inaccuracies.

It compresses the map near the poles, maintaining its rectangular shape and making the relative areas of any two regions on the projection proportional to their relative areas on the globe.

But some argue it distorts the shape of continents, especially near the poles, making the likes of Russia and Canada look squashed.

But Mr Rose believes it is a step in the right direction.

He told the Guardian: ‘The Mercator projection is a symbolic representation that put Europe at the center of the world. And when you continue to show images of the places where people’s heritage is rooted that is not accurate, that has an effect on students.’

