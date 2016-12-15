33 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jack Burns

Late breaking developments have emerged in the case of Georgia vs. The Department of Homeland Security. As Claire Bernish of The Free Thought Project reported on December 9th, Georgia’s secretary of State Brian Kemp penned a letter to DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, asking the director if he was aware that DHS had attempted to hack into the server hosting the state’s voter registration database, and if so, why was DHS doing so. Today it was revealed that not only did DHS attempt to penetrate GA’s firewall once, but it had in fact attempted to do so a total of 10 times.

With the official narrative coming from the Obama administration, indeed, the president himself, that the Russians stand guilty of hacking the presidential election of 2016, many are left scratching their heads in disbelief that the only government found to be hacking a state election systems, thus far, is DHS.

Atlanta’s WSB-TV spoke with Kemp who said, “We need to know! We’re being told something that they think haven’t figured out yet, nobody’s really shown us how this happened.” The attacks came in February (2nd, 28th), May (23rd), and November (7th, 8th), totaling 10 in all, with the two latest attacks coming on the day before and the day of the presidential election.

“It makes you wonder if somebody was trying to prove a point,” Kemp stated in his exclusive interview with WSB-TV, adding that DHS keeps changing their story. “First it was an employee in Corpus Christi, and now it’s a contractor in Georgia,” he said describing how the official DHS explanation keeps changing.

Kemp, unsatisfied with Johnson’s response to his inquiry is now placing his faith in Trump to resolve the matter. “We just need to ask the new administration to take a look at this and make sure that we get the truth, the people of Georgia deserve to know that, and are really demanding it,” he concluded.

“There’s still more questions here than answers which is very concerning,” Kemp said. “It’s evident I think the secretary’s folks (Johnson’s team) think they’ve figured this out and they’re moving on,” he said but added, “We just don’t know, and until we know you know we need to keep working on this.”

The Georgia Secretary of State wrote another letter to President-elect Donald Trump, asking for help in resolving the matter and getting the answers he seeks. WSB-TV reported Johnson’s team has not responded to multiple attempts to their inquiry.

The Free Thought Project has spent a great amount of resources attempting to expose the corporate mainstream media’s “fake news” narrative and stories as some sort of distraction, keeping citizens from discovering the truth. Here and now, the GA secretary of state reports the truth about who’s doing the hacking, the feds themselves, and not one member of the mainstream media news networks will even touch the story.

As Denzel Washington recently said in an interview when asked about “fake news,” the famed Hollywood reporter declared, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uninformed. If you do read it, you’re misinformed.”

When asked, “So what do you do?” Denzel replied, “That’s the great question. What is the long-term effect of too much information? One of the effects is the need to be first, not even to be true anymore. So what is the responsibility that you all (the media) have? To tell the truth, not just to be first, but to tell the truth.”

