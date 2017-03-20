BREAKING: Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at Age 101

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Covert Geopolitics

The most highly anticipated death of David Rockefeller happened when his newly transplanted heart failed this time around.

No sir, you won’t be missed.

Billionaire David Rockefeller Dies at Age 101

17:45 20.03.2017(updated 18:25 20.03.2017)

Rockefeller foundation statement says David Rockefeller's cause of death at age 101 is congestive heart failure. pic.twitter.com/YB1Eb7ebYu — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) March 20, 2017

In the statement from the Rockefeller Foundation, David Rockefeller described as the “one of the most influential figures in the history of American philanthropy and finance.”

Rockefeller was the last surviving grandson of John D. Rockefeller who founded the Standard Oil Company in the 19th century and built a fortune that made him America’s first billionaire, the statement added.

​David Rockefeller was born in New York City on June 12, 1915. Since 2004, he was family patriarch and the oldest living member of the Rockefeller family.

Rockefeller graduated from Harvard in 1936 and received a doctorate in economics from the University of Chicago in 1940. He served in the Army during World War II, then began climbing the ranks of management at Chase Bank. That bank merged with The Manhattan Company in 1955.

In 1961, David Rockefeller was named Chase Manhattan’s president and chief executive officer 8 years later.

In 1965, at age 65 David Rockefeller resigned after a 35-year career.

He died of congestive heart failure in his sleep at home in Pocantico Hills. A family spokesman, Fraser P. Seitel, confirmed the death.

Source: Sputnik News

Wait, was it really the failure of his 7th heart transplant?

“We are grateful to the Washington Post, the New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years…… It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supernational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national autodetermination practiced in past centuries.” David Rockefeller “For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure–one world, if you will. If that’s the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.” David Rockefeller

