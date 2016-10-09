China Mocks “Chaotic” US Presidential Race

12 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

With the scandals surrounding both presidential candidates surpassing anyone’s wildest predictions, and the rest of the world just as stunned at ongoing developments in the US political system, one country has decided the time has come to take a direct stab at what it dubs America’s “arrogant democracy” and “flawed politics”- China.

In an op-ed published in the party’s mouthpiece, People’s Daily editor Zhong Sheng writes that “scandals have dogged the two main candidates throughout the 2016 election, which has further increased dissatisfaction among U.S. citizens”, adding that “U.S. citizens are becoming more and more frustrated by the political campaign.”

The tax-related questions for Trump, as well as worries over Clinton’s health and her use of a private email server, have all led to the current state of the election. In their first presidential debate, the two candidates focused more on personal attacks than policies. The Times commented in an editorial that the candidates have neglected the widening gap between the American dream and social reality.

While one can obviously point to inherent flaws with China’s own political system, where the prerogative to perpetuate the status quo comes at the cost of trillions in new debt created every year or else risk a working-class rebellion, the op-ed does highlight some very valid points, namely the soaring dissatisfaction with the failure of domestic politics to address the issues of the common man, which has been attributed as one of the primary catalysts behind the rise of Trump:

A recent survey showed that voters now perceive the government and congress as the biggest problems needing to be addressed in American society. These concerns come ahead of issues like the economy, employment and immigration. Of course, that doesn’t mean voters don’t care about economic and social issues, but it does show the great and growing concerns that U.S. citizens have about their political system.

The People’s Daily then also highlights another major problem with modern US politics, namely the impact of money on both the electoral and decision-making process,stating that “people are very clear about the sour fruits of money-oriented politics, and the new U.S. president is unlikely to end political confrontation or even do much to ease discontent toward the government. As British economist Martin Wolf said, growing inequality and slowing productivity have made democracy intolerant and capitalism illegitimate.

For a long time, the U.S. has boasted that its lively election is a sign of its system’s superiority. However, the essential purpose of the election is to provide a driving force for development. The most important task for presidential nominees is not to win the election, but to eventually govern the country.

The punchline is a bitter slam of the hypocrisy prevalent within the top echelons of US pol

The punchline is a bitter slam of the hypocrisy prevalent within the top echelons of US politics: “It’s time for the U.S. to take a close, honest look at its arrogant democracy and flawed politics.“

No matter if Trump wins or loses, one can only hope that this will eventually happen.

* * *

Full Op-Ed below:

U.S. presidential election chaos exposes flawed political system As the presidential candidates of the Democratic and Republican parties begin the last sprint toward the general election, U.S. citizens are becoming more and more frustrated by the political campaign. WikiLeaks recently promised “significant” disclosures on the U.S. election, war, arms and oil in the coming weeks. It is widely believed that these revelations will add more flames to the already chaotic political show. Scandals have dogged the two main candidates throughout the 2016 election, which has further increased dissatisfaction among U.S. citizens. According to a recent Gallup poll, 60 percent of registered voters view Donald Trump as the least favorable candidates in 25 years, and Hillary Clinton as the second least favorable. The tax-related questions for Trump, as well as worries over Clinton’s health and her use of a private email server, have all led to the current state of the election. In their first presidential debate, the two candidates focused more on personal attacks than policies. The Times commented in an editorial that the candidates have neglected the widening gap between the American dream and social reality. A recent survey showed that voters now perceive the government and congress as the biggest problems needing to be addressed in American society. These concerns come ahead of issues like the economy, employment and immigration. Of course, that doesn’t mean voters don’t care about economic and social issues, but it does show the great and growing concerns that U.S. citizens have about their political system. Despite protests against money-oriented politics and election scandals, Trump still plans to drop another $140 million on campaign ads. Anticipated to cost as much as $5 billion, most of which comes from special interest groups, the 2016 election is likely to be the most expensive one in history. People are very clear about the sour fruits of money-oriented politics, and the new U.S. president is unlikely to end political confrontation or even do much to ease discontent toward the government. As British economist Martin Wolf said, growing inequality and slowing productivity have made democracy intolerant and capitalism illegitimate. For a long time, the U.S. has boasted that its lively election is a sign of its system’s superiority. However, the essential purpose of the election is to provide a driving force for development. The most important task for presidential nominees is not to win the election, but to eventually govern the country. It’s time for the U.S. to take a close, honest look at its arrogant democracy and flawed politics.

Source: Zero Hedge