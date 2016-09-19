CIA Director Brennan Expects New Attempts to Disclose US Election Information

15 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



CIA head John Brennan anticipates new leaks of data related to the US presidential run.

WASHINGTON — There will likely be more attempts to breach systems and release information related to the US presidential election ahead of the November 8 vote, CIA Director John Brennan said in an interview published on Monday.

“I believe that as we come to the election, there will be additional attempts to exploit, to collect, possibly to disclose information that is related somehow to the presidential campaign,” Brennan told CBS News.

Brennan was responding to a question seeking to link Russia to the reported cyber intrusions on the Democratic National Committee servers and state voting systems. The CIA chief did not tie Russia to those attacks.

Despite public accusations from US politicians, intelligence officials haven’t provided evidence linking Russia to any of the reported cyberattacks. Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of state-sponsored data breaches against US systems as well as any interest in meddling in the internal affairs of the United States.

Source: Sputnik News

