Clinton Foundation caught giving watered down AIDS drugs to third world countries

By J.D. Heyes

Corruption and “pay-for-play” scenarios involving powerful people and foreign governments that beat, imprison and kill gays is like an onion: Peel a layer and you find more.

Now, as reported by The Daily Caller, it appears as though the “charity” was less than charitable with the AIDS drugs it helped distribute to third-world countries battling the disease.

Under a program begun by former President Bill Clinton, the Clinton Health Access Initiative, officials distributed “watered-down” HIV/AIDS drugs to sick patients in sub-Saharan Africa, which “likely increased” their risk of dying, according to a draft congressional report The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained.

Titled, “The Clinton Foundation and the India Success Story,” the congressional report was initiated by Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who is vice chairperson of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The CHAI program to assist AIDS victims has been considered to be a fundamental force for good within the Clinton Foundation and is very probably the organization’s most notable initiative.

The congressional reported centered on Clinton’s 10-plus-year relationship with a controversial India-based drug maker called Ranbaxy. CHAI used the company as one of its main distributors of HIV/AIDS medications to poor countries.

Undermining the integrity of approval process

The report also focused on the work of Dinesh Thakur, a former Ranbaxy employee who became a big-time whistleblower when he provided information to the U.S. government, which led to a landmark lawsuit against the Indian pharmaceutical company. Because the company also sold generic drugs in the United States, it was subject to U.S. regulations and prosecution for violations.

Ultimately, in 2013 the company pleaded guilty to seven criminal counts with intent to defraud and to introducing adulterated medications into interstate commerce. “Adulterated” is when a drug “fails to conform to compendial standards of quality, strength or purity,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

In addition, the Department of Justice levied a fine against the company of $500 million, as well as forfeiture.

As noted by The Daily Caller, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Rod J. Rosenstein, said at the time of Ranbaxy’s guilty plea the case represented “the largest false claims case ever prosecuted” in his district, as well as the “nation’s largest financial penalty paid by a generic pharmaceutical company.”

“When companies sell adulterated drugs, they undermine the integrity of the FDA’s approval process and may cause patients to take drugs that are substandard, ineffective, or unsafe,” added Stuart F. Delery, the acting assistant attorney general for the civil division of the Justice Department, after the U.S. government made its announcement regarding Ranbaxy’s case.

In its final settlement, the Department of Justice stated that, “allegedly due to the company’s diluted drugs, it ‘subjected patients to increased risks of morbidity and mortality,'” the congressional report noted.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Blackburn said the drugmaker’s and foundation’s actions produce some obvious questions, like, “How many people lost their lives, how many people found it was a false promise?”

More problems for Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Revelations about CHAI potentially distributing adulterated AIDS drugs to Third World victims is likely to damage the Clinton Foundation’s reputation even further, and may add another layer of corruption to Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Sadly, unless her GOP opponent, Donald J. Trump, brings it up, the mainstream media won’t be talking about it any time soon.

As for Blackburn, she said she is planning to hand the report over to the inspector general’s offices of the Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department, where Hillary Clinton served during President Obama’s first term.

In addition to findings of adulterated drug distribution, the report also shined a light on unseemly ties between Bill Clinton and a pair of highly controversial Indian-Americans who have fallen under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Perhaps what is most problematic for the Clinton charity is its enthusiastic promotion of Ranbaxy, even though the Indian pharmaceutical giant persistently distributes poor-quality drugs, and covers for their faulty products with fraudulent reporting to the FDA.

