The Clinton’s and Bushes pay tribute to ‘great friend’ and ‘brightest points of light’ David Rockefeller

41 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By RT News

Bill and Hillary Clinton have led the tributes to deceased billionaire banker David Rockefeller, who has died at his New York home aged 101.

The Clintons remembered Rockefeller Monday as a “kind, good man” and expressed their gratitude for his “friendship and his remarkable life” in a joint statement, published on the Clinton Foundation website.

“David Rockefeller was a consummate businessman, a great humanitarian, and a serious scholar. He was a kind, good man to all who met him. Hillary and I are grateful for his friendship and his remarkable life,” the statement read.

Statement from Bill and Hillary Clinton on the death of David Rockefeller pic.twitter.com/ijeueEhanY — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

The Clintons were among other political heavyweights who shared their condolences upon hearing the news that the Chase banker died in his sleep Monday.

President George HW Bush said in a statement that he and his wife, Barbara, were “deeply saddened” by the passing of their “wonderful friend,” going on to call the businessman one of his “brightest points of light.”

Statement by former President @GeorgeHWBush on the passing of businessman and philanthropist David Rockefeller. pic.twitter.com/WEyycVgigT — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) March 20, 2017

Bush commended Rockefeller for his “commitment to the widest range of worthy causes,” making him a “valuable advisor to presidents of both parties – and yours truly certainly included.”

The grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller was the last generation in the famous Rockefeller family, and guardian of the clan’s billions.

“No individual has contributed more to the commercial and civic life of New York City over a longer period of time than David Rockefeller,” said former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “During my time in City Hall, he was always there for the city when we called.”

“Today the world has lost a great man and philanthropist, and we, a dear friend and inspiration,” wrote the president of The Rockefeller Foundation, Rajiv J Shah, in his statement.

This article (Bill & Hillary Clinton pay tribute to late ‘friend’ David Rockefeller) was originally published on RT News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.