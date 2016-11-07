The Event Chronicle
CNN Is Finished: New Leak Reveals DNC Wrote Questions For Trump CNN Interview

CNN Is Finished…

Update: CNN also asked the DNC to write their questions for Ted Cruz as well:

We always suspected CNN secretly stood for the Clinton News Network….now we know. 

In the 2nd DNC Email dump released by Wikileaks minutes ago, CNN has been caught red handed colluding with the DNC for a Donald Trump interview. 

The DNC supplied CNN with a list of questions to drill Trump with ahead of his Foreign Policy address:

Date: 2016-04-25 00:23

Subject: Trump Questions for CNN

Wolf Blitzer is interviewing Trump on Tues ahead of his foreign policy address on Wed. Please send me thoughts by 10:30 AM tomorrow. Thanks!

