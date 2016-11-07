CNN Is Finished: New Leak Reveals DNC Wrote Questions For Trump CNN Interview

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



CNN Is Finished…

Update: CNN also asked the DNC to write their questions for Ted Cruz as well:

We always suspected CNN secretly stood for the Clinton News Network….now we know.

In the 2nd DNC Email dump released by Wikileaks minutes ago, CNN has been caught red handed colluding with the DNC for a Donald Trump interview.

The DNC supplied CNN with a list of questions to drill Trump with ahead of his Foreign Policy address:

In the second Wikileaks email, DNC provides CNN with the requested list of questions to drill Trump with:

