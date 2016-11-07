CNN Is Finished: New Leak Reveals DNC Wrote Questions For Trump CNN Interview

CNN Is Finished…
Update: CNN also asked the DNC to write their questions for Ted Cruz as well:
We always suspected CNN secretly stood for the Clinton News Network….now we know.
In the 2nd DNC Email dump released by Wikileaks minutes ago, CNN has been caught red handed colluding with the DNC for a Donald Trump interview.
The DNC supplied CNN with a list of questions to drill Trump with ahead of his Foreign Policy address:
https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/25846
From:[email protected]
To:[email protected],[email protected],[email protected],
[email protected],[email protected],[email protected]
Date: 2016-04-25 00:23
Subject: Trump Questions for CNN
Wolf Blitzer is interviewing Trump on Tues ahead of his foreign policy address on Wed. Please send me thoughts by 10:30 AM tomorrow. Thanks!
In the second Wikileaks email, DNC provides CNN with the requested list of questions to drill Trump with:
https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/25284
From:[email protected] To: [email protected],[email protected],[email protected],
[email protected],[email protected],[email protected]
Date: 2016-04-25 13:59
Subject: RE: Trump Questions for CNN
CNN said the interview was cancelled as of now but will keep the questions for the next one : (
Good to have for others as well. Updated here:
– Who helped you write the foreign policy speech you’re giving tomorrow? Which advisors specifically did you talk to? What advice did they give you? Did they give you any advice that you chose not to take?
-A number of Republicans and think tanks including the Heritage Foundation <http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/homeland-security/259033-the-case-against-a-minimum-percentage-of-gdp-defense> have suggested tying defense spending to GDP, most often suggesting defense should be funded at 4 percent GDP. Is that something you would do/we’ll see in your plan?
Update: CNN also asked the DNC to write their questions for Ted Cruz as well:
https://wikileaks.org/dnc-emails/emailid/23554
Source: Silver Doctors