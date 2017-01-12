CNN Retracts Fake News Statement as Wikileaks Prepares Lawsuit

9 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Alexa Erickson

Alternative media outlets have been targeted as “fake news” propagators so that corporate media and their political allies can continue to bury news contrary to their agenda. The result has made way for plenty of criticism on both sides, as people who have been taught to instill their trust in their government and mainstream media have taken this narrative that fake news is circulating and must be destroyed at face value. But plenty of skeptics see through this desperate attempt to win over the masses, putting fact over opinion and real truth over misinformation.

Now, however, in an ironic twist of fate, mainstream media giant CNN, a notorious pro-Clinton organization, is retracting their own “fake news.”

CNN’s New Day recently aired an obviously biased interview with Phil Mudd, ex-Deputy Director of the CIA, in which Mudd referred to Assange as a pedophile. Assange shot back almost immediately to the already well-known accusation, that has, indeed, already been proven false. Just hours after Mudd’s comments, WikiLeaks tweeted: “We have issued instructions to sue CNN for defamation…Unless within 48h they air a one hour expose of the plot.”

The time was ticking for CNN to make a move after Assange’s announcement. CNN quickly issued a retraction, tweeting an apology to Assange, and removing the offensive tweet in question. The statement from New Day read, “An analyst on our air earlier today asserted that Julian Assange was a pedophile, and regrets saying it,” and continued on to say, “In fact, CNN has no evidence to support that assertion.”

However, CNN made more of a fuss by continuing on, after the apology, to state that the Swedish government is currently looking to extradite Assange: “Assange is currently wanted for extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault allegations there, and no evidence suggests that the women involved were minors. We regret the error.”

CNN getting put in the hot seat for the very thing it, as well as other mainstream media outlets, stand against, opens up discussion that, for any skeptics of the integrity of alternative media, perhaps the focus should be on the corporate industry and their careless corruption — not those seeking to unmask it. CNN’s choice to take Assange seriously also proves a small victory for the WikiLeaks founder who has undoubtedly been dealt a difficult hand, having everything from his character to his credibility attacked.

Of the ordeal, Anonymous said:

This is yet a case of a corporate news organization attempting another smear campaign shortly after Assange has adamantly stated that the Russians had nothing to do with the Podesta files leak, blowing out of the water Obama’s handling of foreign matters, and his administration’s agenda. After all, what better way to discredit anyone than by labelling them a pedophile? And now let us resume to our normal programming with CNN labelling others as ‘fake news’…

MSNBC journalist John Harwood recently created a Twitter poll that asked users if they trusted WikiLeaks or the U.S. Intel Officials more. The unofficial poll found that 83% of Americans trust Wikileaks over their own U.S. Intelligence Community. It seems people are waking up, while alternative outlets continue to spread truth, and mainstream media continues to reveal their own faults.

Source: Collective Evolution

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!