8 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Travelers entering the US have been growing increasingly frustrated at long security queues as immigration desk computers at various US airports shut down for about two hours, media reports have said. By Sputnik News

Photos posted on social networks by stranded passengers showed long lines at New York’s JFK and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson. Other airports were also affected by the Monday outage which was eventually resolved at about 9:30 p.m. EST (02.30 GMT), the Guardian reported. “All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of CBP’s processing systems. During the disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards,” the Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement. A similar computer breakdown at US airports happened a year ago. READ MORE: Nationwide Customs Computer System Outage Creates Chaos at US Airports In January 2017, a computer glitch at several US airports left thousands of inbound international travelers stuck behind customs screening stations for about four hours until the system was finally up and running again.

This article (Computer Glitch Paralyzes Customs Processing at US Airports) was originally published on Sputnik News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

Continues…

Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail

By True Pundit

We are getting reports that all international travelers in the United States are weathering horrendous lines as the computer system for passports operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has failed late Monday night.

On one of the busiest travel nights of the holiday season.

A video of the nightmare in Miami’s airport is being played out throughout the United States.

What a nightmare at Miami’s airport. Passport system is down. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/QL17jSlFCP — Chris Stewart (@CStewartWPTV) January 2, 2018

The people are growing restless from the inconclusive information given by @united gate agents. pic.twitter.com/6ag6GErJUH — Marques Jerrell Ruff (@MarquesJRuff) January 2, 2018

Good evening, there is a system issue affecting processing times for customs. The customs agents are working to get everyone screened and through customs as quickly as possible. Your patience is appreciated. — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) January 2, 2018

Due to U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer issues, passengers at JFK Airport may experience delays in the international arrivals area. [12] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) January 2, 2018

The Customs & Border Patrol system is apparently down nationwide. We’re being held in the terminal and told to try and use mobile passport. I’d be mad but the #Bills are in the playoffs. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) January 2, 2018

All of immigration systems are down. We’ve been holding in a hallway for over an hour. Now we are in this pic.twitter.com/KMOHIOGjTO — K A T (@emeraldcitylove) January 2, 2018

Day 1 of 2018 in America. The entire #JFKAirport customs system is down. pic.twitter.com/LxaKT6wYEX — Phineas James (@PhineasJFR) January 2, 2018

This is what Global Entry looks like at LAX customs when the entire computer system is down. What a waste. pic.twitter.com/DoEjm5HF4u — Susan (@susanisk) January 2, 2018

This article (Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail) was originally published on True Pundit and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.