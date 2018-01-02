Tuesday, January 2
Computer Glitch Paralyzes Customs Processing at US Airports

Travelers entering the US have been growing increasingly frustrated at long security queues as immigration desk computers at various US airports shut down for about two hours, media reports have said.

By Sputnik News

Photos posted on social networks by stranded passengers showed long lines at New York’s JFK and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson.

Other airports were also affected by the Monday outage which was eventually resolved at about 9:30 p.m. EST (02.30 GMT), the Guardian reported.

“All airports are back on line after a temporary outage of CBP’s processing systems. During the disruption, CBP had access to national security-related databases and all travelers were screened according to security standards,” the Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement.

A similar computer breakdown at US airports happened a year ago.

In January 2017, a computer glitch at several US airports left thousands of inbound international travelers stuck behind customs screening stations for about four hours until the system was finally up and running again.

This article (Computer Glitch Paralyzes Customs Processing at US Airports) was originally published on Sputnik News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle

Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail

By True Pundit

We are getting reports that all international travelers in the United States are weathering horrendous lines as the computer system for passports operated by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has failed late Monday night.

On one of the busiest travel nights of the holiday season.

A video of the nightmare in Miami’s airport is being played out throughout the United States.

This article (Passport System Collapses: Holiday Travelers Paralyzed in All U.S. Airports As Customs & Border Patrol Computers Fail) was originally published on True Pundit and syndicated by The Event Chronicle

