No sooner than we at camp got word that the Army Corps. of Engineers denied the easement permit for Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. and Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. to drill under the river and continue their illegal pipeline through protected Native Land, the corporations just announced that the Obama Administration’s statement Sunday that it would not at this time issue an “easement” to Dakota Access Pipeline was a purely political action.

The Administration has more or less conceded that when it states it has made a “policy decision”. Some call this Washington code for a political decision.

Over the last four months the Obama Administration has demonstrated that it will say all the right things but never actually force the illegal corporations to act in compliance with the law.

Critics are now saying that the action of denying the permits to Enbridge until January 21st, is simply inaction – intended to delay a decision in this matter until President Obama is out of office.

Business Wire quotes the corporations, responding to Obama that “for more than three years now, Dakota Access Pipeline has done nothing but play by the rules. The Army Corps of Engineers agrees, and has said so publicly and in federal court filings. The Corps’ review process and its decisions have been ratified by two federal courts.”

The Army Corps confirmed this again today when it stated its “policy decision” does “not alter the Army’s position that the Corps’ prior reviews and actions have comported with legal requirements.”

In spite of consistently stating at every turn that the permit for the crossing of the Missouri River at Lake Oahe granted in July 2016, comported with all legal requirements, including the use of an environmental assessment, rather than an environmental impact statement, the Army Corps now seeks to engage in additional review and analysis of alternative locations for the pipeline.

The White House’s directive today to the Corps for further delay is just the latest in a series of overt and transparent political actions by an administration which has abandoned the rule of law in favor of currying favor with a narrow and extreme political constituency.

