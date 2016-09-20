Dear FBI, This Is Intent: Hillary’s “Oh Shit” Guy Sought Reddit Advice On How To “Strip VIP’s Emails”

18 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

At this point, our readers should be intimately familiar with the timeline leading up to the “Oh Shit” moment when the Platte River Networks employee, Paul Combetta, deleted Hillary’s emails despite later admitting to the FBI that he “was aware of the existence of the preservation request and the fact that it meant he should not disturb Clinton’s e-mail data on the PRN server” (if not, see “The “Oh Shit” Moment: Hillary Wiped Her Server With BleachBit Despite Subpoena“). Once Combetta was summoned to testify in front of Congress, we also learned that the FBI had granted Combetta an immunity deal (see “The “Oh Shit” Guy That Wiped Hillary’s Server With BleachBit Was Just Granted Immunity“).

Well, the plot just continues to thicken around the “Oh Shit” guy as a political researcher just posted the following tweet that exposes a Reddit thread from July 2014 in which Combetta sought tech advice on how to “strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived emails.”

The full thread initiated by Combetta can be viewed here, but below are a couple of the key exchanges.

Combetta started the thread on July 24, 2014 with the following question seeking technical advice on how to “strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived email[s].” “Ironically,” the day before the Reddit thread appeared, the Benghazi Committee reached an agreement with the State Department on the production of email and other records related to their investigation.

Combetta was quickly admonished by a user named “borismkv” that “you can’t change them” because it was illegal and “could result in major legal issues.” That, however, didn’t seem to deter the ambitious Combetta who continued to press “borismkv” for ways around the legal issues.

The whole exchange may have been overlooked but for the following discovery from “Katica” linking Paul Combetta to the “stonetear” user name. In the post below, this administrator notes that he’s “extremely grateful to Paul Combetta” who can be reached at “[email protected].”

So, now we have evidence of the Hillary campaign and Platte River Networks conspiring in July 2014 (the day after the Benghazi Committee reached an agreement with the State Department on the production of email records and a full 5 months before Hillary finally delivered all of her emails) to “strip out emails” in an obvious attempt to thwart efforts to collect federal records.

Could someone within the FBI please explain how this does not constitute “intent”?

House Committee Reviewing “Oh Shit” Guy’s “Troubling” Reddit Thread

Earlier today we wrote about a Reddit thread that was allegedly created by Paul Combetta, the “Oh Shit” guy of Platte River Networks, seeking tech advice on how to “strip out a VIP’s (VERY VIP) email address from a bunch of archived emails” (see details here: “Dear FBI, This Is Intent: Hillary’s “Oh Shit” Guy Sought Reddit Advice On How To ‘Strip VIP’s Emails’“).

“Ironically,” the day before the Reddit thread appeared, the Benghazi Committee reached an agreement with the State Department on the production of email and other records related to their investigation. How weird, right?



Well, it seems as though the Reddit thread is getting some attention on Capitol Hill as well. Earlier, Mark Meadows (R-NC), Chair of the Government Operations subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee, told The Hill that committee staff are reviewing the Reddit thread and find the “date of the Reddit post in relationship to the establishment of the Select Committee on Benghazi [to be]troubling.”



“The Reddit post issue and its connection to Paul Combetta is currently being reviewed by OGR staff and evaluations are being made as to the authenticity of the post.” “If it is determined that the request to change email addresses was made by someone so closely aligned with the Secretary’s IT operation as Mr. Combetta, then it will certainly prompt additional inquiry. The date of the Reddit post in relationship to the establishment of the Select Committee on Benghazi is also troubling.”

Of course, as we mentioned a couple of weeks ago, the “Oh Shit” guy was granted immunity by the DOJ for cooperating with the FBI’s investigation into Hillary’s email scandal (see “The “Oh Shit” Guy That Wiped Hillary’s Server With BleachBit Was Just Granted Immunity“).

Therefore, the only question left to answer is what recourse, if any, Congress and/or the FBI has to nullify Combetta’s immunity agreement with the DOJ if he is found to have withheld information and/or committed perjury while being questioned by federal agents?

House Committee Demands Interview With “Oh Shit” Guy By Friday At Noon Over Reddit Thread

Yesterday, we pointed out how the now infamous Reddit thread from Hillary’s “Oh Shit” guy was getting some attention on Capitol Hill. In fact, Mark Meadows (R-NC), Chair of the Government Operations subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee, announced that his committee was reviewing the thread and found the “date of the Reddit post in relationship to the establishment of the Select Committee on Benghazi [to be]troubling.” If you’re not up to speed on the whole issue then all the details are posted here: “Dear FBI, This Is Intent: Hillary’s “Oh Shit” Guy Sought Reddit Advice On How To ‘Strip VIP’s Emails’.

Now, according to The Hill, the House Science Committee, led by Lamar Smith (R-TN), is also demanding interviews with Paul Combetta and Bill Thornton, of Platte River Networks, by this Friday at noon. Among other things, Smith noted his concern over Combetta’s attempt to delete his relevant Reddit threads shortly after they were discovered yesterday and whether or not the FBI was aware of Combetta’s Reddit posts at the time of their investigation.

“If true, these details raise new questions as to whether Platte River Networks purposefully defied legal document retention requirements. Further, it is unclear if the Federal Bureau of Investigation was aware of these facts at the time of their investigation,” Smith wrote in a letter sent Wednesday. “Additionally, I am concerned that Mr. Combetta may have made an attempt to delete relevant posts, including the post mentioned above, from his Reddit.com username just hours after reports initially surfaced on September 19, 2016,about his request for assistance on deleting email addresses from archived emails,” Smith wrote. “This raises significant concerns that materials directly related to the Committee’s investigation and responsive to its outstanding requests are being actively destroyed in an attempt to conceal relevant information from coming to light,” Smith writes.

Smith threatened to issue a subpoena if interviews with Combetta and Thornton were not scheduled by noon on Friday.

Clearly, this is a potentially extremely embarrassing issue for the FBI if a random analyst was able to uncover relevant facts regarding Hillary’s email scandal that were seemingly hiding in plain sight while somehow evading the FBI’s “thorough” investigation. The only question now is how FBI Director Comey chooses to handle the embarrassment. We see two potential paths, including: 1) pursue Combetta for potentially excluding relevant disclosures during his FBI interview process or 2) bury the story as quickly as possible in an effort to save face.

We have our guess on Comey’s most likely path…what say you?

