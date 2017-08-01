The Deep State Coup that Must be Defeated Now

By Covert Geopolitics

Unless you want a full blown nuclear exchange, the ongoing Deep State coup against the Trump administration must be done with, quickly. As the armies of China and Russia are at their tipping point already, as nothing good has come from the White House yet, inch by inch, the planet is moving closer to its own extinction — all because of the few losers that are still at large.

The Deep State stooges strongly believe that they can escape from what’s to come, as a result of their constant interference to the establishment of a new, multipolar world.

We’re going to Defeat This Coup!

EIR | July 31, 2017

… Sunday saw unprecedented sorts of military displays both in Russia and in China. In Russia, a Main Naval Parade was held for the first time in modern Russia’s history—on Navy Day, in celebration of the creation of the Russian Navy by Peter the Great in 1696. For the first time it brought together ships from Russia’s Baltic, Black Sea, Northern and Pacific Fleets, with its Caspian Flotilla, for a total of 5,000 sailors—and for the first time in modern Russian history, it was inspected by Russia’s President. His short address began by affirming that “Russia’s history is inseparable from the victories of its courageous and fearless Navy. Our country’s status as a strong marine power has been achieved through the brave acts of sailors and officers, the inventive talent of our shipbuilders and the daring exploits of sea explorers.”

At the same time in China, the 90th anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army was celebrated by a military parade, for the first time since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. It was held at Zhurihe, in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, at China’s biggest military base, which specializes in training in advanced technology. The Wall Street Journal reports that new, more-capable ICBMs were displayed with other new weapons, and 12,000 mechanized troops.

China’s official news agency Xinhua reports that this was the first time President Xi Jinping has overseen such a large parade at a military base. It noted that “Late leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping also inspected troops in the field at key moments in history.”

In his address, Xi said, “The world is not all at peace, and peace must be safeguarded.”

Now, at this critical moment, the former United Nations weapons inspector in Iraq, Scott Ritter, has stepped forward in effect to join us in using the main conclusions of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) July 24 Memorandum to President Trump, to derail the ongoing coup attempt (even though Ritter dissents from one less-important conclusion of the VIPS memo).

Writing in Truthdig on July 27, Ritter says, “I agree with the argument of the July 24 VIPS memorandum that takes issue with the Jan. 6, 2017, Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian meddling. This NIA evaluation assessed `with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona to release U.S. victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks.’ The assessments contained within the Russia ICA, which lies at the very heart of the ongoing controversy surrounding accusations of collusion by people affiliated with the Trump presidential campaign and Russia, is demonstrably wrong. The VIPS memorandum to President Trump is a valuable contribution to a larger discussion of the intelligence community’s erroneous assessment that is, otherwise, lacking.

“The implications of the conclusions reached in the VIPS memorandum (if not the actual technical analysis it relied on) are staggering: The DNC `hack’ was actually a cyber-theft perpetrated by an insider with direct access to the DNC server, who then deliberately doctored documents to make them look as if they had been accessed by a Russian-speaking actor prior to releasing them to the public. This is not the narrative being pushed by the U.S. intelligence, Congress and the mainstream media. Moreover, if true, the conclusions reached by VIPS point to a broader conspiracy within the United States to undermine the credibility of an admittedly unpopular, yet legitimately elected president, that borders on sedition.

“No one has linked the theft of the DNC documents to Guccifer 2.0….

“Which brings up perhaps the most curious aspect of this entire case: The DNC servers at the center of this controversy were never turned over to the FBI for forensic investigation. Instead, the FBI had to rely upon copies of the DNC server data provided by CrowdStrike. The fact that it was CrowdStrike, and not the FBI, that made the GRU attribution call based upon the investigation of the alleged cyber-penetration of the DNC server is disturbing. As shown here, there is good reason to doubt the viability of the CrowdStrike analysis. That the FBI, followed by the U.S. Congress, the U.S. intelligence community, and the mainstream media, has parroted this questionable assertion as fact is shocking.

“The Guccifer 2.0 story is at the center of the ongoing controversy swirling around the Trump White House concerning allegations of collusion with Russia regarding meddling in the 2016 presidential election.”

Ritter concludes, “The stakes could not be higher. The American people would do well to demand a proper investigation into what actually transpired at the DNC in the spring of 2016. To date there has been no examination worthy of the name regarding the facts that underpin the accusations at the center of the American argument against Russia—that the GRU hacked the DNC server and used Guccifer 2.0 as a conduit for the release of stolen documents in a manner designed to influence the American presidential election. The VIPS memorandum of July 24, 2017, questions the veracity of these claims. I believe these doubts are well founded.”

Yet, despite all this, the House of Representatives passed an insane Russia-sanctions bill by the unbelievable vote of 419 to 3 on July 25, followed by the Senate’s unbelievable vote of 98 to 2 on July 27. Surely there must have been incredible pressure from the base for this, for such a lopsided majority. Surely the voters thought this bill would put a stop to the foreclosures of their homes—no? Surely they thought it would get them jobs? Or healthcare? No? But how did it happen then?

In fact, the American people had just elected a President who stood for friendship with Russia, and for peace—against a candidate who all but promised war with Russia if elected. Obviously, nothing could be further from their minds than forcing through Congress belligerent moves against Russia.

This was a British intelligence job, and a major tool used by British intelligence to get this dirty job through, was AIPAC, the so-called “American Israel Public Affairs Committee.” These lopsided, blackmailed House and Senate votes are AIPAC’s trademark. New Yorker reporter Jeffrey Goldberg reported in July 4, 2005, that some years earlier, at a Washington restaurant, he had asked AIPAC official Steven Rosen whether AIPAC had lost influence after an earlier scandal. “A half smile appeared on his face, and he pushed a napkin across the table. ’You see this napkin?’ he said. `In 24 hours, we could have the signatures of 70 senators on this napkin.’”

Now don’t be confused—AIPAC doesn’t represent Jews or Israel. Neither Israeli nor American Jews agree with the politics of AIPAC—as this insane sanctions bill, pushed through by AIPAC, makes clear once more. AIPAC represents the heirs of organized-crime kingpin Meyer Lansky, the Meyer Lansky who was thrown out of Israel by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir. It represents organized crime, the symbiosis of organized crime with J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI, and the masters of both in British intelligence and the British Royals. Lyndon LaRouche has laid this out before. See his article in EIR of August 21, 1987, for instance.

AIPAC takes credit for this lunatic sanctions bill on the front page of their website. But they describe it as an Iran-sanctions bill—even though the Iran sanctions contained in it are relatively unimportant, given all the pre-existing U.S. sanctions against Iran. They don’t even mention Russia. Why? And why were the Russia sanctions inserted into an Iran-sanctions bill anyway? For the convenience of AIPAC in forcing it through, that’s why!

And, as Diane Sare pointed out today, it didn’t help that every Congressman knows that the NSA has copies of every image they ever sent or received on their cellphones—as Edward Snowden has shown us.

