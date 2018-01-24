Democrats Demand Twitter, Facebook Crackdown On #ReleaseTheMemo “Russian Bots”, There Is Just One Problem…

By Zero Hedge

Last week, a four page memo detailing FBI abuse of FISA warrants against the Trump campaign was circulated within the US House of Representatives

Amid calls from several Congressional Republicans, the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo immediately went viral

In an effort to downplay genuine public concern, a “Russian propaganda” tracking website used primarily by Democrats and Neoconservatives has suggested that #ReleaseTheMemo went viral thanks to Russian bots

California Reps. Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter CEO’s on Tuesday, asking that they take action against the Russian scourge

Meanwhile, Twitter’s internal analysis of the hashtag has thus far found that authentic American accounts, not Russians, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo, according to The Daily Beast

Despite 63 GOP lawmakers petitioning for the release of an explosive four-page memo detailing FISA warrant abuse against the Trump campaign, California Democrats Dianne Feinstein and Adam Schiff have fired off an embarrassing letter to the CEO’s of Twitter and Facebook, imploring the social media giants to take action against Russian bots pushing the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. (Feinstein, ironically, #ReleasedTheTranscripts of closed-door Congressional testimony by Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson in early January in an effort to influence public opinion).

Using information gleaned from the “Alliance for Securing Democracy” propaganda website which supposedly tracks 600 Twitter accounts “linked to Russian influence operations” and counts Neocon Bill Kristol as an advisor – the letter from Feinstein and Schiff reads in part:

Dear Mr. Dorsey and Mr. Zuckerberg: We seek your companies’ urgent assistance. Public reports indicate that accounts linked to the Russian government are again exploiting Twitter and Facebook platforms in an effort to manipulate Public opinion. These recent Russian efforts are intended to influence congressional action and undermine Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation… …we seek your assistance in our efforts to counter Russia’s continuing efforts to manipulate public opinion and undermine American democracy and the rule of law… …Several Twitter hashtags, including #ReleaseTheMemo, calling for release of these talking points attacking the Mueller investigation were born in the hours after the Committee vote. According to the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy, this effort gained the immediate attention and assistance of social media accounts linked to Russian influence operations. By Friday, January 19, 2018, the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag was “the top trending hashtag among Twitter accounts believed to be operated by Kremlin-linked groups.” Its use had “increased by 286,700 percent” and was being used “100 times more than any other hashtag” by accounts linked to Russian influence campaigns. These accounts are also promoting an offer by WikiLeaks to pay up to $1 million to anyone who leaks this classified partisan memo. If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors… …We understand Facebook at Twitter have developed significant expertise in identifying inauthentic and malicious accounts. Further, your forensic investigations into Russian government exploitation of your platforms during the 2016 U.S. election have helped expose to the American public the vast extend of Russia’s covert influence efforts. We therefore request that your companies conduct an in-depth forensic examination of this real-time activity on your platforms…”

That said, contrary to the ASD’s Russophobic website, by The Daily Beast claims that internal Twitter sources confirm that the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag has been pushed by actual Americans.

a knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo. There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian. In short, according to this source, who would not speak to The Daily Beast for attribution, the retweets are coming from inside the country. The source pointed to influential American users on the right, including Donald Trump Jr., with his 2.49 million followers, pushing the hashtag forward. It’s become a favorite of far-right Republican congressmen, including Steve King, who claimed the still-secret memo shows the FBI was behaving “worse than Watergate” in one viral tweet. Mark Meadows called it an “absolutely shocking” display of “FISA abuses,” referring to a counterintelligence process.

And then there’s this:

Adam Schiff's office is now hanging up on citizens calling to say they are not Russian Bots. — B (@B75434425) January 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s reach must know no bounds – as GOP lawmakers have been fervently pushing for the release of said memo…

Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency. pic.twitter.com/r2RJnLNaUL — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) January 19, 2018

Just read the classified doc @HPSCI re FISA abuse. I'm calling for its immediate public release w/relevant sourced material. The public must have access ASAP! #Transparency — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 18, 2018

The classified report compiled by House Intelligence is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about the upper echelon of the Obama DOJ and Comey FBI as it relates to the so-called collusion investigation. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

While the report is classified as Top Secret, I believe the select committee should, pursuant to House rules, vote to make the report publicly available as soon as possible. This is a matter of national significance and the American people deserve the truth. — Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) January 18, 2018

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) nods his head *Yes* before conceding he can't talk specifics when Sean Hannity asks if Comey knew about FISA abuses. #ReleaseTheMemo pic.twitter.com/CyldDY4CuZ — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) January 19, 2018

In response to the Democrats’ latest attempt at diversion, people are mocking Feinstein and Schiff, as they should:

Schiff and Feinstein (who have done nothing but leak/obstruct) sent a letter to Twitter’s CEO Dorsey & Facebook CEO Zuckerberg demanding they investigate “Russian bots & trolls” surrounding the hashtag #ReleaseTheMemo. This is how desperate they’ve become. h/t @ByronYork pic.twitter.com/VNWpetKkhW — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) January 23, 2018

#MondayMotivation is a Russian plot to destroy American democracy according to the ever ridiculous 'Hamiliton 68'. But don't worry, Senator Feinstein and Congressman Schiff will surely call for a Congressional investigation. https://t.co/Q1iCzGKx4W pic.twitter.com/G0mP3oPRAY — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) January 23, 2018

Hey Schiff and Feinstein.. Keep trying to distract from the actual memo with your "muh Russian bots" hysteria. The American people can see right through it. https://t.co/d5KREmsCBm — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 23, 2018

Both Schiff and Feinstein complain about the #ReleaseTheMemo hashtag being in the top social media trends and claim it can’t possibly be concerned Americans; they are Russian bots.#facepalm — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) January 23, 2018

Assuming this is real, Schiff & Feinstein trying to convince the CEO's of Facebook & Twitter to 'crack down' on the 'Russian bot' driven 'fake' call to #ReleaseTheMemo is beyond pathetic. https://t.co/qIYaK9AGOJ — Stealth Jeff (@drawandstrike) January 23, 2018

Pathetic indeed. The letter can be read in its entirety below:

This article (Democrats Demand Twitter, Facebook Crackdown On #ReleaseTheMemo "Russian Bots", There Is Just One Problem…) was originally published on Zero Hedge

No, Russian Bots Weren’t Behind The #ReleaseTheMemo Hashtag

By Chuck Ross

Over the past few days, journalists and Democratic politicians have pushed the idea that Russian bots and trolls influenced #ReleaseTheMemo, the viral social media campaign aimed at forcing the release of a four-page report put together by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee alleging abuses related to the Steele dossier and secret surveillance warrants.

But that claim — which culminated in a letter that two Democratic lawmakers sent to Twitter and Facebook on Tuesday — appears to be off base.

The Daily Beast reports Twitter’s internal analytics show that #ReleaseTheMemo was largely pushed not by Russian troll farms but instead by red-blooded Americans.

According to The Beast:

A knowledgeable source says that Twitter’s internal analysis has thus far found that authentic American accounts, and not Russian imposters or automated bots, are driving #ReleaseTheMemo. There are no preliminary indications that the Twitter activity either driving the hashtag or engaging with it is either predominantly Russian. In short, according to this source, who would not speak to The Daily Beast for attribution, the retweets are coming from inside the country.

The hashtag began trending on Friday after Republicans on the House Intel Committee voted to provide all of Congress with a copy of a memo accusing the FBI and DOJ mishandling of the Steele dossier that had been put together by California Rep. Devin Nunes and other Republicans on the panel.

Users of the hashtag sought to force the public release of the document.

Groups like the German Marshall Fund’s Alliance for Securing Democracy, which monitor Russian propaganda on social media, found a spike in retweets of the hashtag from Russian trolls and bots. And though that propagandist push made up a small slice of the support for the hashtag, news articles popped up suggesting that the campaign was sullied because of the involvement of Russian bots and trolls.

Business Insider published the first story on the trending hashtag. NBC News quickly followed suit.

Some reporters who worked on the stories used the spike in Russian activity in order to chastise Trump supporters who shared #ReleaseTheMemo, despite Russians seemingly being a negligible force behind the trending hashtag.

To all the Trump supporters who are tweeting at me that you are not Russian bots, I believe most of you. My point is that your #releasethememo is the top trending hashtag among the Russian bots and trolls over the last 48 hours, and you might want to ask yourself why. — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 19, 2018

Dilanian, a reporter at NBC News, also claimed that Republicans and Russian propagandists had “joined together to embrace” the hashtag.

Russian propagandists and House Republicans have joined together to embrace #releasethememo. https://t.co/NeAelquw9N — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 19, 2018

Schiff and Feinstein, the top Democrats on the House Intelligence and Senate Judiciary Committees, respectively, cited the stories in Tuesday letters to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg that hyped Russian participation in the hashtag.

“If these reports are accurate, we are witnessing an ongoing attack by the Russian government through Kremlin-linked social media actors directly acting to intervene and influence our democratic process,” they wrote, despite no evidence that Russian trolls had any role in helping the hashtag go viral.

A spokesman for the House Intelligence Committee took a shot at Democrats for pushing the false narrative.

“When Democrats demand investigations of a hashtag but find no cause for concern after the FBI loses five months’ of critical evidence concerning the Strzok text messages, then someone’s priorities are out of whack,” Jack Langer told The Daily Caller.

Langer pointed to the revelation over the weekend that the FBI “failed to preserve” five months of text messages exchanged between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, two anti-Trump FBI agents who worked on the Russia investigation.

Follow Chuck on Twitter

This article (Russian Bots Not Behind #ReleaseTheMemo Hasht | The Daily Caller) was originally published on The Daily Caller