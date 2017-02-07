17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Taylor Hatmaker

As tech-savvy government efforts like 18F and the USDS take technological strides forward, other parts of the government are abandoning modern technology altogether.

Starting next month, the FBI will no longer accept Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests by email. In lieu of its popular email service, the FBI suggests sending a fax or snail mail, a procedural change that has more to do with obstructing the law than a dearth of resources.

As the Daily Dot‘s Dell Cameron reports, the FBI will allow a small portion of FOIA requests via a new web portal, but the filer must first provide a phone number, mailing address and other personal details as well as signing off on the following terms of service agreement.

The terms state that anyone making a FOIA request online is now “limited to making one request per day and one request per submission,” language that does not immediately appear to be supported by law. Then again, the FBI’s established use of outdated technology for FOIA requests does not necessarily sit well with its requirement to show that a search was “reasonably calculated to discover the requested documents,” as is required by law.

But why? @FBI's new electronic FOIA submission portal has "normal operating hours." For the hamster's break time? https://t.co/7i0M8jPwk7 pic.twitter.com/M2Mn2GPYZp — Jonathan Peters (@jonathanwpeters) February 7, 2017

Some of the portal’s phrasing is murky at best, but then again, so are many things about the government’s FOIA implementation. While not difficult, exactly, the formalized nature of FOIA can be intimidating for anyone new to the process. For publications with the resources to do so, it’s not uncommon to sue in order to obtain FOIA documents that the government refuses to hand over…

This article (FBI axes FOIA requests by email, so dust off your fax machine) was originally published on Tech Crunch