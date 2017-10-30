42 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



FBI whistleblower Sibel Edmonds exposes Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conflict of interest in pursuing General Michael Flynn’s case due to his direct involvement as former FBI Director and his role in covering up and protecting Gulen Networks’ criminal operations within the United States, and demands that he steps down…

This article (FBI Whistleblower Exposes Fmr. FBI Director Mueller For Protecting A Terrorist Organization Operating Inside The US) was originally published on Newsbud and syndicated by The Event Chronicle. Found via Ascension with Earth.