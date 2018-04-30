George H.W. Bush doing ‘much better’ in hospital after release from intensive care

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Terrence Cullen

Former President George H.W. Bush is “much better,” one of his sons said, after spending the days after his wife’s funeral in the intensive care unit.

“The doctor said he’d be in the intensive care unit for a week or whatever,” Neil Bush told local ABC affiliate KTRK on Saturday of his 93-year-old father. “He came back in two days.”

The 41st President woke up last Sunday — one day after the funeral for First Lady Barbara Bush — with “a urinary tract infection, which turned into septic shock,” his son said.

He was removed from intensive care at Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath indicated he’ll spend several more days at the Houston hospital — where he was concerned about the Houston Rockets’ playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Those close to the former President indicated he plans to visit the family’s compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, when he gets out of the hospital.

“Life goes on, quote, unquote,” Neil Bush, 63, told KTRK. “And it does.”

The Houston businessman added his father had a deep resolve to carry on after losing his wife of 73 years earlier this month.

“We’re excited as a family and I know many of his friends are excited that he is going to go to Maine and live a full, happy and comfortable life as long as he can,” he added.

134 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (George H.W. Bush doing ‘much better’ in hospital – NY Daily News) was originally published on NY Daily News and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.