Google Emerges As Financial Sponsor Behind Tech Giants’ Anti-Trump Crusade

By Zero Hedge

Earlier today, we explained why billionaire Democrat, and Clinton supporter, George Soros is the likely source of funding behind the rapidly spreading – and costly – Trump “Muslim Ban” lawsuits.

Moments ago, we found the other “source of funds” missing link in the ongoing anti-Trump executive order campaign. As Bloomberg reports, the company footing bill for the legal brief signed by more than 120 mostly tech companies that oppose President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration, is none other than the Company which offered Hillary Clinton its “strategic plan” to help Democrats win the election, and track voters, and which hired former Clinton Foundation CEO, Eric Braverman: Google (technically, its parent company Alphabet).

Eventually, the funding – which should be a nominal matter for most of the tech giants who are on a crusade to keep cheap H1-B workers – may end up being distributed: other companies have offered to fund a share of the fee, Bloomberg writes, and Alphabet, which coordinated the effort, plans to accept the offers. However, for now it’s only Alphabet who is paying Washington, D.C.-based law firm Mayer Brown LLP to handle the friend-of-the-court brief.

The rest of the story is familiar, as per our earlier report, only instead of only 97 companies, the list has since grown to 128.

The tech companies emphasized the economic and social contribution made by immigrants in their arguments filed Sunday in the U.S. Court of Appeals in San Francisco. The companies support a lawsuit by the states of Washington and Minnesota seeking to stop Trump’s executive order. Apple Inc., Airbnb Inc., Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Tesla Inc. Intel Corp., Lyft Inc., Netflix Inc., Snap Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc. are among the technology companies that participated. Businesses beyond the tech industry who signed on include Levi Strauss & Co. and yogurt maker Chobani.

“Immigrants make many of the Nation’s greatest discoveries, and create some of the country’s most innovative and iconic companies,” the brief states. “America has long recognized the importance of protecting ourselves against those who would do us harm. But it has done so while maintaining our fundamental commitment to welcoming immigrants—through increased background checks and other controls on people seeking to enter our country.”

So far Trump has been uncharacteristically quiet in his interaction with the rebellious tech giants, whom he invted one month ago to the Trump Tower as president-elect to lay the ground rules for interaction. Frankly, it would be a surprise, if he let the growing rumble of Silicon Valley discontent continue without at least opining about it on twitter at least once. For now, however, Trump is more focused on making the choice for America clear: either you are with my executive order, or if there is a terrorist attack, blame the judicial system as he once again tweeted just moments ago.

The threat from radical Islamic terrorism is very real, just look at what is happening in Europe and the Middle-East. Courts must act fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

This article (Google Emerges As Financial Sponsor Behind Tech Giants’ Anti-Trump Crusade) was originally published on Zero Hedge and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.