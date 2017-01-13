Guccifer 2.0 Emerges To Slam Intelligence Community’s “Fake Evidence”

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Zero Hedge

After laying silent since a November tweet in which he promised to “be an independent observer at the U.S. 2016 election,” Guccifer 2.0 has returned with a new blog post slamming the “fake evidence” presented by the “FBI/DHS/NSA reports.”

While DHS/DNI issued a joint statement in October 2016 linking Guccifer 2.0 to the Russian Government, in today’s blog post the hacker declares that he has “totally no relation to the Russian government” and that he was only acting “in accordance with my personal political views and beliefs.”

With that brief intro, the hacker then attacked the U.S. intelligence community’s “technical evidence” on “Russian hacking,” calling their reports a “crude fake.” He goes on to point out, as have others, that the malware noted in the technical report is “commonly available” on the weband was likely only referenced in an effort to make the report seem more credible.

Here I am again, my friends! Check my new post about FBI/DHS/NSA reports & their fake evidence #Guccifer2 https://t.co/Low4v1qCQx — GUCCIFER 2.0 (@GUCCIFER_2) January 12, 2017

Here is the full statement posted to Guccifer 2.0’s blog:

I really hope you’ve missed me a lot. Though I see they didn’t let you forget my name. The U.S. intelligence agencies have published several reports of late claiming I have ties with Russia. I’d like to make it clear enough that these accusations are unfounded. I have totally no relation to the Russian government. I’d like to tell you once again I was acting in accordance with my personal political views and beliefs. The technical evidence contained in the reports doesn’t stand up to scrutiny. This is a crude fake. Any IT professional can see that a malware sample mentioned in the Joint Analysis Report was taken from the web and was commonly available. A lot of hackers use it. I think it was inserted in the report to make it look a bit more plausible. I already explained at The Future of Cyber Security Europe conference that took place in London in last September, I had used a different way to breach into the DNC network. I found a vulnerability in the NGP VAN software installed in the DNC system. It’s obvious that the intelligence agencies are deliberately falsifying evidence. In my opinion, they’re playing into the hands of the Democrats who are trying to blame foreign actors for their failure. The Obama administration has a week left in office and I believe we’ll see some more fakes during this period. I guess you have a lot of questions for me. So, feel free to send them via DM.

While we can’t confirm many of the claims above, we have little doubt in his assertion that the Obama administration has much left to accomplish in their last week in the White House.

Source: Zero Hedge

