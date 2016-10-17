Is All Hell About to Break Loose? Wikileaks Activate Protocols Days After Mysterious Warning from Drudge

16 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Julian Assange’s internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans – Wikileaks, October 16, 2016.

By Susan Duclos

Busy Monday morning as we see that Julian Assange’s Internet access has been “intentionally severed” by a state party, leading to a trending Twitter hashtag of #FreeJulian, and RT which reported Assange’s Internet disruption just had all their UK bank accounts blocked.

As many already know, Wikileaks, founded by Julian Assange, has been dumping a lot of hacked emails pertaining to the Hillary Clinton campaign, thousands in the last week alone, the latest of which relating to Clinton insider John Podesta, which are all compiled in a searchable file at Wikileaks. They have promised tens of thousands more to be released at least once a week up until the November presidential election.

(WARNING – Clinking the link below within the tweet shown, automatically downloads a file)

To understand what we may be watching happen right now, we have to go back to June 17, 2016, when Wikileaks posted the following tweet which stated “Protect our coming publications. Torrent WIKILEAKS INSURANCE 2016-06-03 (88 Gb encrypted) https://file.wikileaks.org/torrent/2016-06-03_insurance.aes256.torrent …”

Protect our coming publications. Torrent WIKILEAKS INSURANCE 2016-06-03 (88 Gb encrypted) https://t.co/j4V8NH2Xmn pic.twitter.com/wwc9Pe0e0J — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2016

In a followup interview Julian Assange explained what the file was and who it was about, stating “Well lately I heard a lot of threatsfrom US official and this might be the reason for it,but the answer to your question is yes encrypted file with a dead man’s switchand it is about Hillary Clinton but also it contains info for much more government official around the world!”

According to Wikipedia, this type of Wikileaks Insurance has only been used four times since 2010, but the dead man’s switch was never activated.

The difference with this Wikileaks Insurance is that on October 16, 2016, Wikileaks provided three apparent “pre-commitment” codes. One at 3:08 pm ET, saying “John Kerry,” the second at 3:23 pm ET, saying “Ecuador,” and the third at 3:25 pm ET saying UK FCO,” all including a key of sorts, a different string of numbers and letters.

pre-commitment 1: John Kerry 4bb96075acadc3d80b5ac872874c3037a386f4f595fe99e687439aabd0219809 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 16, 2016

pre-commitment 2: Ecuador

eae5c9b064ed649ba468f0800abf8b56ae5cfe355b93b1ce90a1b92a48a9ab72 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 16, 2016

pre-commitment 3: UK FCO f33a6de5c627e3270ed3e02f62cd0c857467a780cf6123d2172d80d02a072f74 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 16, 2016

Following the release of those tweets, Wikileaks posted the following cryptic tweet, stating “Julian Assange’s internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans.”

Julian Assange's internet link has been intentionally severed by a state party. We have activated the appropriate contingency plans. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 17, 2016

Two interesting points I would like to note here -After the Wikileaks hacked email dump in September, Democratic operative for Clinton, Donna Brazile, publicly tried to intimidate veiwers from reading the leaked emails by claiming they could contain “virus threats,” and in this latest data dump on Podesta, Clinton mouth-piece CNN attempted to scare viewers by telling them “it is illegal to possess these stolen documents. It is different for the media, so everything you learn about this, you are learning from us.”

Listen below:

It is quite obvious that Clinton operatives do not want you to see what Wikileaks is exposing.

These three pre-commitment keys were published to Wikileaks Twitter feed as Julian Assange’s Internet was “intentionally severed,” indicating that we could possibly be seeing the activation of their dead man’s switch, and all of this comes just days after Matt Drudge from the Drudge report tweet three posts on October 15, 2016.

Drudge often clears his account of previous tweets, so we have taken screen shots of each one, which will be seen below. The first stated “Media CAN’T cover WikiLeaks Podesta shitstorm – because so much of it involves them! Will take a generation to recover from this corruption.” The second came with an image of Hillary Clinton appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres show, with his text on the tweet saying “Oh, on the sex stuff. Hillary is about to get hers…” The third simply said “The mothership has arrived… @johnpodesta”

Media CAN'T cover WikiLeaks Podesta shitstorm – because so much of it involves them! Will take a generation to recover from this corruption. — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 15, 2016

Oh, on the sex stuff. Hillary is about to get hers… pic.twitter.com/Ilk2MSNYTe — MATT DRUDGE (@DRUDGE) October 15, 2016

BOTTOM LINE QUESTION

Did Drudge know that all hell was about to break loose a day before Assange was cut off and Wikileaks “activated the appropriate contingency plans?”

Source: All News Pipeline

