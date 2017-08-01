Hillary Clinton Just Announced Her New Book… And Twitter Is Trolling

By Carey Wedler

Hillary Clinton can’t catch a break. The 2016 presidential loser is still more unpopular than Donald Trump, one of the most unpopular presidents in history. So it’s no surprise that on Thursday, upon announcing the title of her latest book, What Happened, the former senator and secretary of state was attacked by an army of Twitter trolls.

Writing “What Happened” was hard, so is what we see every day. As we move forward & fight back, I hope this helps.https://t.co/cD45JRy2Q0 pic.twitter.com/iAMM3tflWc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 27, 2017

Books that pose a question, and then answer it – right on the cover! (via @historyinflicks) pic.twitter.com/93zxLd6Ztn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 27, 2017

The backlash ranged from typical right-wing talking points to legitimate critiques of Clinton’s many flawed and establishment policies, and head and founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange, who played a substantial role in destroying her campaign last year, came out to join the trolling festivities. The most popular hashtags were #WhatHappened and #BetternamesforHillarysbook.

Some tweets simply mocked her for losing and her recent refusal to accept her major role in that defeat:

Hillary's new book #WhatHappened is going to detail how she spent over $1 billion, still lost the election and how it's not her fault. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 27, 2017

WHAT HAPPENED by Hillary Clinton… pic.twitter.com/3SZin7fiPe — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 27, 2017

As to be expected, right-wing corners of the internet cited some jarring incidents from her campaign, including apparent evidence that pointed to her ailing health. Throughout the campaign, a popular narrative suggested she was gravely ill, a claim largely bolstered by footage of her inability to stand and walk on her own:

This is What Happened 👇🇺🇸❗😵👈 What page Is This On @HillaryClinton #whathappened Dems Ran A 😈👉 The Good faithful People Prevailed Thank God pic.twitter.com/D5iyz6rYhr — Marty Yates 🇺🇸 🐸 (@marty713) July 27, 2017

Some tapped into widespread Islamophobia that attracted many voters to Donald Trump (though, unfortunately, hardly any tweets recognized that her hawkish foreign policy has spurred terrorism):

Others slammed the Clinton campaign’s heavy reliance on feminist messaging:

"Why Having Ovaries Is Not A Campaign Platform" #BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Psykosity (@Psykosity) July 27, 2017

In Anti-Media’s opinion, some of the better troll tweets touched on Clinton’s violent and corrupt policies:

#WhatHappened

82 corporations that paid for Hillary Clinton speeches have actively sought to sway the government

https://t.co/VFr7NyRKcC — TheTruthIsOutThere (@LuciHoneychurch) July 27, 2017

https://twitter.com/ElizabethBracy/status/890669367985295360

Proceeds to Haiti/Benghazi/women abused by Bill/campaign $ back to countries abusive to women & LGTB? @HillaryClinton #WhatHappened — LB ⛷️ (@skis416) July 27, 2017

Others focused on the accusations surrounding the mysterious death of former DNC employee Seth Rich, who is rumored to have been behind some of the emails released by Wikileaks — accusations the mainstream media has vehemently dismissed as conspiracies:

#WhatHappened to Seth Rich and Vince Foster — Mark (@markowilli) July 27, 2017

Some tweets showed support for Hillary, predictably parroting her campaign slogan and talking points from the same media establishments that pushed her campaign so aggressively:

#WhatHappened, you ask? Trump, Russia, and Wikileaks conspired to steal the election from Hillary. RETWEET if you are #StillWithHer! pic.twitter.com/R9OmXfPqvP — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) July 27, 2017

The delusions also came from Trump supporters, many of whom apparently remain convinced that Donald Trump is the country’s savior and will still prosecute Hillary Clinton — as he promised on the campaign trail — despite his weak flip flopping on the subject and previous ties to the Democratic party:

what are you going to post when HRC & cronies are indicted? "#WhatHappened, you ask? […………] RETWEET if you are #StillWithHer!" LOL ! — #MAGA Ponytail (@barbiesPonytail) July 27, 2017

The best tweets, hands down, came from Julian Assange and Wikileaks:

"It Takes a Haitian Village: How I Funded My Election Campaign."#BetterNamesForHillarysBook — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017

"Pied Piper: My Genius Strategy to Elect Donald Trump"#BetterNamesForHillarysBook https://t.co/Ayw9DSVZOq — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017

"I Came, I Saw, I Died."

"The Drone Joke's on Me."

"I fought the WikiLeaks and the WikiLeaks won."#BetterNamesForHillarysBook pic.twitter.com/Y0ibLAASon — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) July 27, 2017

Ultimately, it matters little who took the Oval Office. Trump has failed to drain the swamp Clinton enthusiastically swam in, the Saudi connection she was widely condemned for has continued, and the wars she advocated show no signs of stopping. But that clearly won’t stop the internet from trolling one of the most hated political figures in recent memory.

This article (Hillary Clinton Just Announced Her New Book… And Twitter Is Trolling) was originally published on The Antimedia and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.