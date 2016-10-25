Hillary Clinton and mainstream media willing to start WW3 to hide from WikiLeaks emails

14 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Jimmy Dore, host of ‘Aggressive Progressives’ on ‘The Young Turks’ network, says he is disappointed to see the Democratic Party using Russia as a scapegoat for the information revealed by WikiLeaks.

“This is a complete distraction,” he said about the DNC’s pivot to blaming Russia for WikiLeaks. “I hate that it is the Democrats now. We now have two parties of war. And now the Democrats are saber-rattling and building up a boogie-man in Putin, instead of what they should be doing, saying we both have a common enemy: ISIS.

Let’s join hands and work to defeat them. That’s not what they’re doing because it makes more political sense for the Democrats to ratchet it up, to ratchet up the Cold War, which is what they’re doing now.”

“By the way, when the [Berlin] Wall went down, Reagan assured them that we would not expand NATO, and we’re expanding NATO,” he said. “So we are the ones right now, we are the expanders… This McCarthyism that they’re trying to smear Trump with. There’s so much, you don’t have to smear that guy. But Trump has said he wanted to work with Putin to fight ISIS, while Hillary Clinton has called for a no-fly zone in Syria, which means dead people on the ground, and boots on the ground. And who are we going to shoot down? ISIS doesn’t have any planes. That means a war with Russia. This is beating the drums for war, in fact.”

“I’m bothered by this more than anything: A lot of people are saying that we’re closer to nuclear war now than we ever were during the Cold War,” Dore said.

“It really, really bothers me to see so many self-described progressives mindlessly repeating this Cold War inflaming rhetoric, just so they can win an election,” said former Sanders campaign contributor Richard Eskow.

“I’ve talked to Russia experts… One, we don’t know exactly where these leaks are coming from. I’ve had self-described progressives say to me that the National Security Agency and the Defense Department say the Russian government is behind it. We don’t have a 75 year history of those people lying through their teeth to us in order to inflame wars? We don’t have to go there. This election can be won without creating problems that will last decades.”

Source: Real Clear Politics

Via: Hang the Bankers

