Hillary Clinton May Ask For Vote Recount in 3 Swing States

By Jake Anderson

Amid reports that Hillary Clinton’s 2016 popular vote lead is approaching 2 million votes, computer scientists and election lawyers are urging the Democratic nominee to initiate recounts in three critical general election swing states. A group consisting of voting rights attorney John Bonifaz and J. Alex Halderman, the director of the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society, believes there is sufficient evidence of computer hacking in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

Anti-Media previously reported on the tenuous nature of electronic voting machines, which evidence shows can be hacked for $26 and an 8th grade education.

The activists calling for recounts met last week with Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and campaign general counsel Marc Elias. The evidence they presented suggests that in counties that used electronic voting, Clinton received 7% fewer votes. The statistical analysis demonstrates that based on these numbers, hackers may have fleeced Clinton of 30,00o votes in Wisconsin, where she lost by only 27,000.

In order to win, Clinton would need to not only overturn Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, she would need to also show fraud in Pennsylvania and win that state’s 20 votes; finally, too-close-to-call Michigan would need to fall on Clinton’s side. The Clinton camp has not issued a comment on the recount effort, and the University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society has not found conclusive proof of computer manipulation.

However, at least six “faithless electors” have already said they will not vote for Trump despite his victory in their states in the Electoral College. According to Politico, a movement is underway to abolish the institution, which has had a 228-year run but is under siege by both Democrats —who have lost two presidential elections in as many decades because of its apportioning of votes — and third-party advocates, who say the Electoral College suppresses political voices outside of the two-party duopoly.

Between possible proof of voter hacking and “faithless electors,” there is a slim, and bordering on astronomically impossible chance that Trump could somehow end up losing the 2016 election. One has to wonder how Trump’s alt-right fan base would react to such historically monumental electoral subversion.

Source: Antimedia