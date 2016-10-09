Hillary Spills Top Secret Intelligence During Paid Speech to Goldman Sachs

11 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



The recently WikiLeaks dump of Clinton Campaign Chairman John Podesta’s personal emails exposed the “missing” transcripts of the former Secretary of State’s speeches to Wall Street and suggest that she may have violated laws pertaining to confidential information by spilling the beans about state secrets to the nation’s top banks.

Repeating a common refrain from her campaign and the public record, Clinton told the crowd that “I was in the small group that recommended to the President that he go after bin Laden.”

It was then that Clinton’s narrative switched up from what was previously known by the public regarding the effort to bring the infamous terrorist mastermind to justice with many in the US public led for years to believe that the United States received a tip by somebody who stopped by at the embassy — but the root of the intelligence that captured Bin Laden was a wiretap.

“The people who were the analysts and collectors and good old-fashioned spies who were gathering bits and pieces of information, some of them from cell phone conversations, I will tell you, and then all of a sudden putting this matrix together and saying this guy used to protect Bin Laden,” said Clinton. “He just made a phone call. He said this in a phone call. We need to figure out where he is. Then we need to follow him.”

“That is how we found the compound in Abbottabad,” explained Clinton. “It didn’t happen because somebody walked into our embassy and said, you know, there is a suspicious compound in Abbottabad that you guys should take a look at.”

Hillary Clinton in private speech: Bin Laden was discovered as a result of phone intercept, not walk-in https://t.co/2kL8e8fz5W pic.twitter.com/A4FyvIlYXv — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 8, 2016

These statements during a paid speech before the wealthy exposed vital US national secrets about the means and methods used to apprehend the world’s most wanted terrorist and laid open to a select few information that was almost certainly of confidential nature begging the question whether Clinton violated the law or was lying to the audience and about her ultimate role in the effort to take down Bin Laden.

Source: Sputnik News