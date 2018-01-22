House Intel Committee Officially Begins Process To #ReleaseTheMemo

19 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



After millions of Americans called on Congress to release the bombshell FISA abuse memo, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) announced Saturday that the process has officially begun.

By Gateway Pundit

“Great news! Our efforts to #ReleaseTheMemo have been effective and the HPSIC plans to begin the process to release the FBI/FISA/Russia memo. This may take up to 19+ Congressional work days but Americans deserve to know the truth,” tweeted Joyce.

On Friday, Republican lawmakers started publically lobbying Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to release the memo.

“Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called #RussianCollusion. To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to #ReleaseTheMemo. Americans deserve truth and transparency,” tweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

The letter was signed by Steve King, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, Ted Yoho, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Barry Loudermilk and Brian Babin, reports Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit.

According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the contents of the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Additionally, the memo’s release could lead to the prosecution of top FBI and Justice Department officials, says Carter.

