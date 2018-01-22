Monday, January 22
North America

House Intel Committee Officially Begins Process To #ReleaseTheMemo

After millions of Americans called on Congress to release the bombshell FISA abuse memo, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) announced Saturday that the process has officially begun. 

By Gateway Pundit

“Great news! Our efforts to have been effective and the HPSIC plans to begin the process to release the FBI/FISA/Russia memo. This may take up to 19+ Congressional work days but Americans deserve to know the truth,” tweeted Joyce.

On Friday, Republican lawmakers started publically lobbying Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to release the memo.

“Earlier this morning, I examined the classified, four-page memo from @HouseIntelComm regarding the FBI, DOJ, and the so-called . To put it simply, “WOW.” I joined the call to . Americans deserve truth and transparency,” tweeted Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA).

The letter was signed by Steve King, Matt Gaetz, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Scott Perry, Ted Yoho, Jody Hice, Louie Gohmert, Barry Loudermilk and Brian Babin, reports Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit.

According to Fox News contributor Sara Carter, the contents of the memo are so “explosive,” that it could end special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Additionally, the memo’s release could lead to the prosecution of top FBI and Justice Department officials, says Carter.

This article (House Intel Committee Officially Begins Process To #ReleaseTheMemo) was originally published on Gateway Pundit

