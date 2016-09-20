Huge sinkhole leaks waste into Florida drinking water, concealed for weeks

A large sinkhole has caused contaminated wastewater to flow into an aquifer in Polk County, Florida in the US.

The sinkhole appeared at the Mosaic phosphate fertilizer plant about three weeks ago, and 215 million gallons of water containing sulphate, sodium and gypsum, which contains low levels of radiation have drained into the aquifer since then, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The aquifer is the state’s main source of drinking water.

The 45 foot wide sinkhole appeared under a “gypsum stack” of Mosaic waste material, which is created during the process of producing fertilizer from phosphate.

Mosaic claims there is no risk. “Groundwater moves very slowly,” David Jellerson, Mosaic’s senior director for environmental and phosphate projects said. “There’s absolutely nobody at risk.”

200+ million gallons of 'slightly radioactive' water leaked from the fertilizer plant Mosaic in central Florida & opened a massive sinkhole — OsvetaJeSabur (@bosnianglilly) September 18, 2016

The company says it started to divert the water as soon as the alarm was raised. The company became aware of the the sinkhole in late August, but kept it from the public as they said there was no risk. It did inform the Florida Department of Environmental Protection(DEP), but the DEP did not tell the public either.

“The department’s focus at this time is on the oversight of Mosaic’s first-response efforts in order to safeguard public health and the environment,” DEP spokesperson Dee Ann Miller told the Tampa Bay Times.

Mosaic, the world’s largest phosphate mining company,says it has been draining the contaminated water from the aquifer.

Inground Pool! Sinkhole with swirling water appears in backyard of house in Australia https://t.co/innBu2kGsR pic.twitter.com/oKvacBeFHG — RT (@RT_com) August 2, 2016

Locals say Mosaic – who only last year paid $2 billion in fines over its hazardous waste pollution – is not doing enough. A number people demonstrated against the company as news of the contamination emerged. “It’s going into our water supply,” Jessica Broadbent told WFLA. “It’s affecting our children. Our children’s children, eventually, our community. It affects our environment.”

“They say they have it fixed or are working on fixing the problem, but where’s the proof,” Lee Cole told WTSP.

Local Mashell Hooker said he noticed a change in the drinking water about two weeks ago. “We noticed a strong like rotten egg smell,” he said. “And we’ve never had sulfur in our water. We’ve never noticed a smell like that before.”

Source: RT News

Officials waited 3 weeks to inform the public

By Anna Scanlon

Mulberry, Florida is now home to a giant sinkhole that has caused 215 million gallons of radioactive water to leak into the state’s supply of drinking water.

The contamination occurred when a sinkhole appeared at a phosphate fertilizer plant near Tampa, which damaged the stack where waste water was stored. This filtered into the state’s aquifer system, which supplies water to residents, making the water contain phosphogypsum. Phosphogypsum is classified as slightly radioactive and is a byproduct of the creation of fertilizer. This is due to the naturally-occurring uranium and radium in the phosphate ore. [1]

The contaminated water also flows into springs used for activities like snorkeling and swimming. [2]

Mosaic, the fertilizer company responsible for the contamination, has kept this sinkhole leak concealed for the better part of 3 weeks, leaving many residents wary when they state that there is no risk to the public. Mosaic claims that the water moves far too slowly to be a threat, however, many people aren’t buying the rhetoric.

Jacki Lopez, Florida director of the Center for Biological Diversity, said of the newfound problem:

“It’s hard to trust them when they say ‘Don’t worry,’ when they’ve been keeping it secret for three weeks.” [3]

Mosaic claims it didn’t inform the public when it initially occurred because they felt they were doing an adequate job of diverting the water source before it became a public hazard. They did inform the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), but the DEP also failed to make it known to residents.

Lopez added:

“We don’t know what the long-term effects will be. If I were living in this area, and I had well water, I would be worried about my health.”

The company is attempting to recover the water by using production wells. They have also increased the water sampling and pumped water out of one of the effected ponds to hopefully reduce some of the leak.

The DEP is also performing frequent visits to the company to ensure that protocol is being followed and that no radioactive water makes its way into the water of residents of Florida. [4]

Source: Natural Society