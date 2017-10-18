How a Jan. 2016 Intellihub article by Shepard Ambellas sparked a Senate investigation into Clinton-Russia uranium dealings

20 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Giving credit where credit is due — Hillary Clinton and her foundation are now being probed by a Senate investigative committee over Russian ties

(INTELLIHUB) — A bombshell article written by Intellihub Founder and Editor-In-Cheif Shepard Ambellas January 23, 2016, which was subsequently covered in detail on the Alex Jones Show by Lee Ann McAdoo and John Rappoport a week later on the 29th, has prompted a Senate investigation into Hillary Clinton’s dealings with the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Rosatom.

The concept of Ambellas’s article was based on another piece authored by two New York Times journalists but added a twist after Ambellas managed to link Uranium One to the Malheur Wildlife Refuge Standoff and emerging Oregon and Nevada land grabs.

An excerpt from the original New York Times piece dated April 23, 2015, titled “Cash Flowed to Clinton Foundation Amid Russian Uranium Deal” reads:

At the heart of the tale are several men, leaders of the Canadian mining industry, who have been major donors to the charitable endeavors of former President Bill Clinton and his family. Members of that group built, financed and eventually sold off to the Russians a company that would become known as Uranium One. Beyond mines in Kazakhstan that are among the most lucrative in the world, the sale gave the Russians control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the United States. Since uranium is considered a strategic asset, with implications for national security, the deal had to be approved by a committee composed of representatives from a number of United States government agencies. Among the agencies that eventually signed off was the State Department, then headed by Mr. Clinton’s wife, Hillary Rodham Clinton. As the Russians gradually assumed control of Uranium One in three separate transactions from 2009 to 2013, Canadian records show, a flow of cash made its way to the Clinton Foundation. Uranium One’s chairman used his family foundation to make four donations totaling $2.35 million. Those contributions were not publicly disclosed by the Clintons, despite an agreement Mrs. Clinton had struck with the Obama White House to publicly identify all donors. Other people with ties to the company made donations as well. And shortly after the Russians announced their intention to acquire a majority stake in Uranium One, Mr. Clinton received $500,000 for a Moscow speech from a Russian investment bank with links to the Kremlin that was promoting Uranium One stock. At the time, both Rosatom and the United States government made promises intended to ease concerns about ceding control of the company’s assets to the Russians. Those promises have been repeatedly broken, records show. […] Soon, Uranium One began to snap up companies with assets in the United States. In April 2007, it announced the purchase of a uranium mill in Utah and more than 38,000 acres of uranium exploration properties in four Western states, followed quickly by the acquisition of the Energy Metals Corporation and its uranium holdings in Wyoming, Texas and Utah. That deal made clear that Uranium One was intent on becoming “a powerhouse in the United States uranium sector with the potential to become the domestic supplier of choice for U.S. utilities,” the company declared. […] While the United States gets one-fifth of its electrical power from nuclear plants, it produces only around 20 percent of the uranium it needs, and most plants have only 18 to 36 months of reserves, according to Marin Katusa, author of “The Colder War: How the Global Energy Trade Slipped From America’s Grasp.” “The Russians are easily winning the uranium war, and nobody’s talking about it,” said Mr. Katusa, who explores the implications of the Uranium One deal in his book. “It’s not just a domestic issue but a foreign policy issue, too.”

However, Ambellas’s investigation went even further and added a new element to the situation which was not yet known until the article’s publication in early 2016.

Ambellas reported:

Hillary and her foundation are implicated in the dastardly scheme along with the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation, Rosatom, and a few dubious Canadian elite, which is where the news gets really bad. Rosatom is ranked #2 globally in uranium reserves and #1 globally for annual uranium extraction. The sheer power, strength, and size of the corporation is undeniable. Rostom is a major power-player in today’s world and didn’t become that way for no reason. You see, Rosatom wanted to expand their operations into America and needed a way in. So, in 2013, Rosatom acquired a Canadian company named Uranium One as part of a sinister side deal which involved multiple parties. Ultimately the deal opened a typically secure and closed-door, thus allowing the Russians to salt their way into the Continental United States as part of a vast and extensive plan to mine Uranium ore out of states like Wyoming and Oregon. The deal was essentially brokered by Hillary and was ran through the Clinton Foundation using Canadian-backed contributions as a cover. With one flourish of a pen, just like that, the bitch sold out the American people and one-fifth of America’s uranium resources to the Russians.

Ambellas went on to expose BLM literature which proves how an Oregon based company with ties to Uranium One was moving to acquire a yellowcake uranium mine in Malheur County, Oregon.

From BLM.gov:

In September 2011, a representative from Oregon Energy, L.L.C. (formally Uranium One), met with local citizens, and county and state officials, to discuss the possibility of opening a uranium oxide (“yellowcake”) mine in southern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon. Oregon Energy is interested in developing a 17-Claim parcel of land known as the Aurora Project through an open pit mining method. Besides the mine, there would be a mill for processing. The claim area occupies about 450 acres and is also referred to as the “New U” uranium claims. On May 7, 2012, Oregon Energy LLC made a presentation to the BLM outlining its plans for development for the mine. The Vale District has agreed to work with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on mitigation for the “New U” uranium claims, which are located in core sage grouse habitat. Although the lands encompassing the claims have been designated core, the area is frequented by rockhounds and hunters, and has a crisscrossing of off-highway vehicle (OHV) roads and other significant land disturbance from the defunct Bretz Mercury Mine, abandoned in the 1960s. However, by the fall of 2012 the company said that it was putting its plans for the mine on hold until the uncertainty surrounding sage grouse issues was resolved.

Ambellas’s article proves without a shadow of a doubt that Hillary Clinton, her foundation, and other members of the government have literally been caught conducting illicit, illegal, and treasonous, activities right underneath the noses of the American people and are in no way being held accountable.

Now, nearly two years later Sean Hannity has jumped on the bandwagon with “explosive new evidence” after the Senate Judiciary Committee announced they launched a probe into the ‘Russian nuclear bribery case,’ as reported by “The Hill” on Oct. 17.

In the article John Solomon writes:

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the committee chairman, gets his first chance to raise the issue in public on Wednesday when he questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions during an oversight hearing. Aides said the committee had sent requests for information to 10 federal agencies involved in the Russian uranium approvals.

On Tuesday Hannity told viewers during his opening monologue that people who are looking for collusion between President Donald Trump and the Kremlin are pointing at the wrong administration.

According to Hannity, President Obama and then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are really the ones guilty of collusion.

So there you have it, nearly two years after Ambellas’s ultra-viral report made shockwaves across America a probe was sparked thanks to our readers here at Intellihub.

This article (How a Jan. 2016 Intellihub article by Shepard Ambellas sparked a Senate investigation into Clinton-Russia uranium dealings)