John McCain’s son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



‘John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would’: McCain’s son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet – as the senator battles deadly brain cancer

Conservative pundit Ben Domenech tweeted on Saturday that Arizona senator John McCain had asked him to take care of his daughter Meghan

He added: ‘F**k you soulless crazies. F**k you all the way to hell’. It’s unclear who he was referring to and he deleted the tweet shortly after posting it

McCain, who was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer last year, was recently hospitalized for an intestinal infection

Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, married Meghan McCain last year

By Germania Rodriguez

John McCain’s son-in-law caused a stir on Saturday when he posted a cryptic tweet about the Republican Arizona senator, who’s currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Conservative pundit Ben Domenech, Meghan McCain’s husband, said: ‘John hugged me tonight. He asked me to take care of Meghan. I said I would.

‘F**k you soulless crazies. F**k you all the way to hell.’

The publisher of the Federalist deleted the tweet soon after posting it, as reported by AzCentral.

It’s unclear who the ‘soulless crazies’ are.

Domenech had been negatively tweeting about CNN’s Jake Tapper’s new novel as well as President Donald Trump’s failed nomination of Ronny Jackson to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs before he sent out the tweet in question.

McCain’s wife Cindy tweeted on Monday that she and the 81-year-old senator were back home after the war hero’s surgery for an intestinal infection. She said he was in stable condition.

Domenech and Meghan, who wed last November, have said the senator’s failing health was a factor in their decision to tie the knot.

In July 2017, McCain revealed that he had undergone a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

After testing the removed tissue, it was determined that McCain had glioblastoma, a cancerous brain tumor.

The senator has undergone radiation and chemotherapy treatment, while still performing his senatorial duties.

He has been recovering at his home since late 2017 and, according to his office, he has been enjoying ‘frequent visits from his family, friends, staff and Senate colleagues.’

113 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



This article (McCain’s son-in-law sparks concerns for his health in cryptic tweet) was originally published on Mail Online and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.