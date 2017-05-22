Kim Dotcom Makes Monster Claim: “I Have Evidence Seth Rich Was WikiLeaks’ Source”

44 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Jack Burns

Kim Dotcom, born Kim Schmitz, is a wanted man, by the FBI, the Justice Department, and especially Hollywood. For the last decade or so, Dotcom has spent millions fighting extradition to the United States for copyright infringement laws involving Megaupload, the file-sharing site he founded.

Accused of creating a medium where independent users of his site could upload, share, and distribute files such as Hollywood movies, Dotcom cannot leave the country where he currently lives, New Zealand. That is, unless, he wants to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

So why would a wanted man, as larger than life as the notorious B.I.G, want to wade into the world of geopolitics? Maybe the answer can be found in the person of Seth Rich.

Rich, who was working for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), was killed assassination style, just feet from his Washington, DC home. Despite authorities calling it a robbery, none of his valuables were taken, leaving many to question whether his death, which is still unsolved, was politically motivated.

Within days of his murder, WikiLeaks released a treasure trove of emails belonging to the DNC. Those emails created a firestorm of controversy for the mainstream media, the DNC, Hillary Clinton, and Bernie Sanders’ supporters.

The database revealed Sanders to be the fall-guy for the eventual nomination of Clinton, with DNC staffers collaborating with members of the mainstream media to make Sanders look bad in the news. Those emails also showed CNN’s political analyst Donna Brazile had passed debate questions on to Hillary Clinton’s campaign ahead of one of her debates with Donald Trump, clearly giving Clinton the advantage.

Immediately after being exposed, the Russian narrative was hatched, blaming America’s enemy number one for the DNC database hacking. But when Rich turned up dead on his proverbial front door step, whispers circulated the DNC staffer was the source for the WikiLeaks dump, not the Russians. Seth was murdered on July 10, in the 2100 block of Flagler Place NW, in D.C., but his killer(s) is still at-large and the investigation into his death has stalled.

Now, Kim Dotcom has weighed in on the scandal and unsolved murder all in one tweet. He tweeted, “If Congress includes # SethRich case into their Russia probe I’ll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @ Wikileaks source.”

If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I'll give written testimony with evidence that Seth Rich was @Wikileaks source. — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 19, 2017

It’s unclear if Dotcom really has such evidence, but in his former life, he was a hacker, even bragging on many occasions that he’d hacked into the Pentagon. Adding in his history of hacking and illegal file sharing, it may come as no surprise to Dotcom fans that he’s made such a claim.

One doesn’t have to look far to connect the dots to come to the conclusion that Rich was Julian Assange’s source. Assange was visibly upset in the days that followed Rich’s murder, demonstrating his frustration by offering a reward for any information leading to his killer.

In early August, Assange offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the murderer(s). So, why would the founder of the world’s most powerful government accountability watchdog be so concerned with the death of one lowly DNC staffer?

Answer: He was most likely Assange’s mole, the very person who turned over the database of DNC emails to WikiLeaks. And now, the pressure is on to find those responsible for his death. And, there’s evidence a relationship did exist between Assange and Rich.

Just this week Rod Wheeler, a former D.C. homicide detective told Fox News, “My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks.”Speaking on FoxNews’ Hannity, Wheeler said he spoke with a federal investigator close to the case.

He told Sean Hannity the investigator, “came across [as]very credible. When you look at that, with the totality of everything else that I found in this case, it’s very consistent for a person with my experience to begin to think, ‘Well, perhaps there were some email communication between Seth and Wikileaks.’”

He concluded, “I do believe that the answers to who murdered Seth Rich sits on his computer on a shelf at the D.C police or FBI headquarters. … [S]omeone within the D.C. government, DNC or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward.”

H. A. Goodman, author, columnist, and journalist, took to YouTube to explain the significance of Dotcom’s tweet, WikiLeaks’ relationship with Rich, Wheeler, and the DNC’s spin machine. Goodman said, “this exonerates Rod Wheeler, and you have Darcy at CNN who is still silent and you have no one talking about the DNC lawsuit that Jerry and Elizabeth Beck are championing.”

He said, “you have the resistance doing their best to say exactly what the mainstream is telling them. ‘Don’t talk about the Seth Rich murder, because then you will be a conspiracy theorist. Focus on the real facts like Trump actually paid Russian hackers to hack the DNC.”

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s going on but it does take someone who can think for themselves. Rich’s death investigation is only heating up. The Free Thought Project will bring you any and all updates concerning Dotcom’s claim to have proof he was the DNC database leaker.

If Dotcom does have the information he claims, he may simply try and use it to get out of any and all charges the FBI wants to bring against him, and the world may never know whether or not he has it. For the moment, his offer to share his info with Congress stands. Goodman concluded, “The Seth Rich political murder case is starting to get the attention it deserves.”

