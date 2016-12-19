The Event Chronicle
Here Are Links For Live-Stream Coverage Of The Electoral College Vote By State

Today Electoral College voters will cast ballots for president and vice president of the United States. The following list offers links to live stream webcasts from each state legislature as the electors vote.

Alabama

Alaska

•Arizona (Senate & House)

•Arkansas (House & Senate)

California

Connecticut

Florida

•Georgia (House & Senate)

Idaho

•Indiana (House & Senate)

•Iowa (Senate & House)

•Kentucky (Video & Audio)

Louisiana

Maryland

Massachusetts (Tentative)

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

•Oklahoma (Senate & House)

Pennsylvania (Pay site, potential free streams via the state House & Senate)

•South Carolina (Senate & House)

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas (Tentative)

Utah

Virginia

•West Virginia (Senate & House)

Wisconsin

•Wyoming (House & Senate)

Source: Fox25

Via: Zero Hedge

