Here Are Links For Live-Stream Coverage Of The Electoral College Vote By State

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Today Electoral College voters will cast ballots for president and vice president of the United States. The following list offers links to live stream webcasts from each state legislature as the electors vote.

•Alabama

•Alaska

•Arizona (Senate & House)

•Arkansas (House & Senate)

•California

•Connecticut

•Florida

•Georgia (House & Senate)

•Idaho

•Indiana (House & Senate)

•Iowa (Senate & House)

•Kentucky (Video & Audio)

•Louisiana

•Maryland

•Massachusetts (Tentative)

•Michigan

•Mississippi

•Missouri

•Montana

•Nebraska

•Nevada

•North Carolina

•North Dakota

•Ohio

•Oklahoma (Senate & House)

•Pennsylvania (Pay site, potential free streams via the state House & Senate)

•South Carolina (Senate & House)

•South Dakota

•Tennessee

•Texas (Tentative)

•Utah

•Virginia

•West Virginia (Senate & House)

•Wisconsin

•Wyoming (House & Senate)

Source: Fox25

Via: Zero Hedge

What are your thoughts on this article? Please comment below and help by sharing this news! Like The Event Chronicle? We need your help!