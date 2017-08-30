A map of all the countries the United States has invaded

From Montezuma to the shores of Tripoli, the US has had a military presence across the world, from almost day one of her independence.
What constitutes invasion? As one map below shows, the US has a military presence in much of the world without being an occupying force (though some would dispute that definition).
For instance, although the Confederacy considered the US to be a hostile invading power, indy100 are not counting the Civil War or any annexation within the continental United States as an ‘invasion’.
Using data on US military interventions published by the Evergreen State College, in Olympia Washington, indy100 has created this map (below). The data was compiled by Dr Zoltan Grossman, a professor of Geography and Native Studies.
The map documents a partial list of occasions, since 1890, that US forces were used in a territory outside the US.
Caveats
This includes:
- Deployment of the military to evacuate American citizens,
- Covert military actions by US intelligence,
- Providing military support to an internal opposition group,
- Providing military support in one side of a conflict (e.g. aiding Iraq during the Iran-Iraq War 1988-89),
- Use of the army in drug enforcement actions (e.g. Raids on the cocaine region in Bolvia in 1986)
It does not include threats of nuclear weapons against a territory, such as during the Berlin Air Lift (1948-49).
It also excludes any time US military personnel were deployed to a foreign country for an exclusively humanitarian purpose – e.g. sending troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to provide assistance to refugees fleeing the Rwandan genocide (1996-97).
US Military overseas today
On Monday, President Donald Trump announced that the US would be increasing the number of troops it had in Afghanistan.
During the televised remarks from Fort Myer, Virginia the President did not allude to the specific numbers, but said the troops would be there to train members of the Afghan army.
Despite withdrawal policies advocated by President Obama, and President Trump while he was campaigning, there remains a significant US military presence throughout the world.
According to these figures from the US Department of Defense, the US had 199,005 members of its military on active duty at that time.
The top three locations from this map are:
- Japan (39,623)
- Germany (34,399)
- South Korea (23,297)
When numbers were published for the June quarter, the UK was home to 8,126 active duty US soldiers.
Absent from the map are Iran, North Korea, and other locations that are openly hostile to the United States.
Moreover, there were zero active duty military in June, in the Central African Republic, Georgia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Macao, Montenegro, the island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, and Swaziland.
List of foreign interventions by the United States
|COUNTRY OR STATE
|Dates of intervention
|Forces
|Comments
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|1890 (-?)
|Troops
|300 Lakota Indians massacred at Wounded Knee.
|ARGENTINA
|1890
|Troops
|Buenos Aires interests protected.
|CHILE
|1891
|Troops
|Marines clash with nationalist rebels.
|HAITI
|1891
|Troops
|Black revolt on Navassa defeated.
|IDAHO
|1892
|Troops
|Army suppresses silver miners’ strike.
|HAWAII
|1893 (-?)
|Naval, troops
|Independent kingdom overthrown, annexed.
|CHICAGO
|1894
|Troops
|Breaking of rail strike, 34 killed.
|NICARAGUA
|1894
|Troops
|Month-long occupation of Bluefields.
|CHINA
|1894-95
|Naval, troops
|Marines land in Sino-Japanese War
|KOREA
|1894-96
|Troops
|Marines kept in Seoul during war.
|PANAMA
|1895
|Troops, naval
|Marines land in Colombian province.
|NICARAGUA
|1896
|Troops
|Marines land in port of Corinto.
|CHINA
|1898-1900
|Troops
|Boxer Rebellion fought by foreign armies.
|PHILIPPINES
|1898-1910 (-?)
|Naval, troops
|Seized from Spain, killed 600,000 Filipinos
|CUBA
|1898-1902 (-?)
|Naval, troops
|Seized from Spain, still hold Navy base.
|PUERTO RICO
|1898 (-?)
|Naval, troops
|Seized from Spain, occupation continues.
|GUAM
|1898 (-?)
|Naval, troops
|Seized from Spain, still use as base.
|MINNESOTA
|1898 (-?)
|Troops
|Army battles Chippewa at Leech Lake.
|NICARAGUA
|1898
|Troops
|Marines land at port of San Juan del Sur.
|SAMOA
|1899 (-?)
|Troops
|Battle over succession to throne.
|NICARAGUA
|1899
|Troops
|Marines land at port of Bluefields.
|IDAHO
|1899-1901
|Troops
|Army occupies Coeur d’Alene mining region.
|OKLAHOMA
|1901
|Troops
|Army battles Creek Indian revolt.
|PANAMA
|1901-14
|Naval, troops
|Broke off from Colombia 1903, annexed Canal Zone; Opened canal 1914.
|HONDURAS
|1903
|Troops
|Marines intervene in revolution.
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|1903-04
|Troops
|U.S. interests protected in Revolution.
|KOREA
|1904-05
|Troops
|Marines land in Russo-Japanese War.
|CUBA
|1906-09
|Troops
|Marines land in democratic election.
|NICARAGUA
|1907
|Troops
|“Dollar Diplomacy” protectorate set up.
|HONDURAS
|1907
|Troops
|Marines land during war with Nicaragua
|PANAMA
|1908
|Troops
|Marines intervene in election contest.
|NICARAGUA
|1910
|Troops
|Marines land in Bluefields and Corinto.
|HONDURAS
|1911
|Troops
|U.S. interests protected in civil war.
|CHINA
|1911-41
|Naval, troops
|Continuous occupation with flare-ups.
|CUBA
|1912
|Troops
|U.S. interests protected in civil war.
|PANAMA
|1912
|Troops
|Marines land during heated election.
|HONDURAS
|1912
|Troops
|Marines protect U.S. economic interests.
|NICARAGUA
|1912-33
|Troops, bombing
|10-year occupation, fought guerillas
|MEXICO
|1913
|Naval
|Americans evacuated during revolution.
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|1914
|Naval
|Fight with rebels over Santo Domingo.
|COLORADO
|1914
|Troops
|Breaking of miners’ strike by Army.
|MEXICO
|1914-18
|Naval, troops
|Series of interventions against nationalists.
|HAITI
|1914-34
|Troops, bombing
|19-year occupation after revolts.
|TEXAS
|1915
|Troops
|Federal soldiers crush “Plan of San Diego” Mexican-American rebellion
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|1916-24
|Troops
|8-year Marine occupation.
|CUBA
|1917-33
|Troops
|Military occupation, economic protectorate.
|WORLD WAR I
|1917-18
|Naval, troops
|Ships sunk, fought Germany for 1 1/2 years.
|RUSSIA
|1918-22
|Naval, troops
|Five landings to fight Bolsheviks
|PANAMA
|1918-20
|Troops
|“Police duty” during unrest after elections.
|HONDURAS
|1919
|Troops
|Marines land during election campaign.
|YUGOSLAVIA
|1919
|Troops/Marines
|intervene for Italy against Serbs in Dalmatia.
|GUATEMALA
|1920
|Troops
|2-week intervention against unionists.
|WEST VIRGINIA
|1920-21
|Troops, bombing
|Army intervenes against mineworkers.
|TURKEY
|1922
|Troops
|Fought nationalists in Smyrna.
|CHINA
|1922-27
|Naval, troops
|Deployment during nationalist revolt.
|MEXICOHONDURAS
|19231924-25
|BombingTroops
|Airpower defends Calles from rebellion
Landed twice during election strife.
|PANAMA
|1925
|Troops
|Marines suppress general strike.
|CHINA
|1927-34
|Troops
|Marines stationed throughout the country.
|EL SALVADOR
|1932
|Naval
|Warships send during Marti revolt.
|WASHINGTON DC
|1932
|Troops
|Army stops WWI vet bonus protest.
|WORLD WAR II
|1941-45
|Naval, troops, bombing, nuclear
|Hawaii bombed, fought Japan, Italy and Germay for 3 years; first nuclear war.
|DETROIT
|1943
|Troops
|Army put down Black rebellion.
|IRAN
|1946
|Nuclear threat
|Soviet troops told to leave north.
|YUGOSLAVIA
|1946
|Nuclear threat, naval
|Response to shoot-down of US plane.
|URUGUAY
|1947
|Nuclear threat
|Bombers deployed as show of strength.
|GREECE
|1947-49
|Command operation
|U.S. directs extreme-right in civil war.
|GERMANY
|1948
|Nuclear Threat
|Atomic-capable bombers guard Berlin Airlift.
|CHINA
|1948-49
|Troops/Marines
|evacuate Americans before Communist victory.
|PHILIPPINES
|1948-54
|Command operation
|CIA directs war against Huk Rebellion.
|PUERTO RICO
|1950
|Command operation
|Independence rebellion crushed in Ponce.
|KOREA
|1951-53 (-?)
|Troops, naval, bombing , nuclear threats
|U.S./So. Korea fights China/No. Korea to stalemate; A-bomb threat in 1950, and against China in 1953. Still have bases.
|IRAN
|1953
|Command Operation
|CIA overthrows democracy, installs Shah.
|VIETNAM
|1954
|Nuclear threat
|French offered bombs to use against seige.
|GUATEMALA
|1954
|Command operation, bombing, nuclear threat
|CIA directs exile invasion after new gov’t nationalized U.S. company lands; bombers based in Nicaragua.
|EGYPT
|1956
|Nuclear threat, troops
|Soviets told to keep out of Suez crisis; Marines evacuate foreigners.
|LEBANON
|l958
|Troops, naval
|Army & Marine occupation against rebels.
|IRAQ
|1958
|Nuclear threat
|Iraq warned against invading Kuwait.
|CHINA
|l958
|Nuclear threat
|China told not to move on Taiwan isles.
|PANAMA
|1958
|Troops
|Flag protests erupt into confrontation.
|VIETNAM
|l960-75
|Troops, naval, bombing, nuclear threats
|Fought South Vietnam revolt & North Vietnam; one million killed in longest U.S. war; atomic bomb threats in l968 and l969.
|CUBA
|l961
|Command operation
|CIA-directed exile invasion fails.
|GERMANY
|l961
|Nuclear threat
|Alert during Berlin Wall crisis.
|LAOS
|1962
|Command operation
|Military buildup during guerrilla war.
|CUBA
|l962
|Nuclear threat, naval
|Blockade during missile crisis; near-war with Soviet Union.
|IRAQ
|1963
|Command operation
|CIA organizes coup that killed president, brings Ba’ath Party to power, and Saddam Hussein back from exile to be head of the secret service.
|PANAMA
|l964
|Troops
|Panamanians shot for urging canal’s return.
|INDONESIA
|l965
|Command operation
|Million killed in CIA-assisted army coup.
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|1965-66
|Troops, bombing
|Army & Marines land during election campaign.
|GUATEMALA
|l966-67
|Command operation
|Green Berets intervene against rebels.
|DETROIT
|l967
|Troops
|Army battles African Americans, 43 killed.
|UNITED STATES
|l968
|Troops
|After King is shot; over 21,000 soldiers in cities.
|CAMBODIA
|l969-75
|Bombing, troops, naval
|Up to 2 million killed in decade of bombing, starvation, and political chaos.
|OMAN
|l970
|Command operation
|U.S. directs Iranian marine invasion.
|LAOS
|l971-73
|Command operation, bombing
|U.S. directs South Vietnamese invasion; “carpet-bombs” countryside.
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|l973
|Command operation
|Army directs Wounded Knee siege of Lakotas.
|MIDEAST
|1973
|Nuclear threat
|World-wide alert during Mideast War.
|CHILE
|1973
|Command operation
|CIA-backed coup ousts elected marxist president.
|CAMBODIA
|l975
|Troops, bombing
|Gassing of captured ship Mayagüez, 28 troops die when copter shot down.
|ANGOLA
|l976-92
|Command operation
|CIA assists South African-backed rebels.
|IRAN
|l980
|Troops, nuclear threat, aborted bombing
|Raid to rescue Embassy hostages; 8 troops die in copter-plane crash. Soviets warned not to get involved in revolution.
|LIBYA
|l981
|Naval jets
|Two Libyan jets shot down in maneuvers.
|EL SALVADOR
|l981-92
|Command operation, troops
|Advisors, overflights aid anti-rebel war, soldiers briefly involved in hostage clash.
|NICARAGUA
|l981-90
|Command operation, naval
|CIA directs exile (Contra) invasions, plants harbor mines against revolution.
|LEBANON
|l982-84
|Naval, bombing, troops
|Marines expel PLO and back Phalangists, Navy bombs and shells Muslim positions. 241 Marines killed when Shi’a rebel bombs barracks.
|GRENADA
|l983-84
|Troops, bombing
|Invasion four years after revolution.
|HONDURAS
|l983-89
|Troops
|Maneuvers help build bases near borders.
|IRAN
|l984
|Jets
|Two Iranian jets shot down over Persian Gulf.
|LIBYA
|l986
|Bombing, naval
|Air strikes to topple Qaddafi gov’t.
|BOLIVIA
|1986
|Troops
|Army assists raids on cocaine region.
|IRAN
|l987-88
|Naval, bombing
|US intervenes on side of Iraq in war, defending reflagged tankers and shooting down civilian jet.
|LIBYA
|1989
|Naval jets
|Two Libyan jets shot down.
|VIRGIN ISLANDS
|1989
|Troops
|St. Croix Black unrest after storm.
|PHILIPPINES
|1989
|Jets
|Air cover provided for government against coup.
|PANAMA
|1989 (-?)
|Troops, bombing
|Nationalist government ousted by 27,000 soldiers, leaders arrested, 2000+ killed.
|LIBERIA
|1990
|Troops
|Foreigners evacuated during civil war.
|SAUDI ARABIA
|1990-91
|Troops, jets
|Iraq countered after invading Kuwait. 540,000 troops also stationed in Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Israel.
|IRAQ
|1990-91
|Bombing, troops, naval
|Blockade of Iraqi and Jordanian ports, air strikes; 200,000+ killed in invasion of Iraq and Kuwait; large-scale destruction of Iraqi military.
|KUWAIT
|1991
|Naval, bombing, troops
|Kuwait royal family returned to throne.
|IRAQ
|1991-2003
|Bombing, naval
|No-fly zone over Kurdish north, Shiite south; constant air strikes and naval-enforced economic sanctions
|LOS ANGELES
|1992
|Troops
|Army, Marines deployed against anti-police uprising.
|SOMALIA
|1992-94
|Troops, naval, bombing
|U.S.-led United Nations occupation during civil war; raids against one Mogadishu faction.
|YUGOSLAVIA
|1992-94
|Naval
|NATO blockade of Serbia and Montenegro.
|BOSNIA
|1993-?
|Jets, bombing
|No-fly zone patrolled in civil war; downed jets, bombed Serbs.
|HAITI
|1994
|Troops, naval
|Blockade against military government; troops restore President Aristide to office three years after coup.
|ZAIRE (CONGO)
|1996-97
|Troops
|Troops at Rwandan Hutu refugee camps, in area where Congo revolution begins.
|LIBERIA
|1997
|Troops
|Soldiers under fire during evacuation of foreigners.
|ALBANIA
|1997
|Troops
|Soldiers under fire during evacuation of foreigners.
|SUDAN
|1998
|Missiles
|Attack on pharmaceutical plant alleged to be “terrorist” nerve gas plant.
|AFGHANISTAN
|1998
|Missiles
|Attack on former CIA training camps used by Islamic fundamentalist groups alleged to have attacked embassies.
|IRAQ
|1998
|Bombing, Missiles
|Four days of intensive air strikes after weapons inspectors allege Iraqi obstructions.
|YUGOSLAVIA
|1999
|Bombing, Missiles
|Heavy NATO air strikes after Serbia declines to withdraw from Kosovo. NATO occupation of Kosovo.
|YEMEN
|2000
|Naval
|USS Cole, docked in Aden, bombed.
|MACEDONIA
|2001
|Troops
|NATO forces deployed to move and disarm Albanian rebels.
|UNITED STATES
|2001
|Jets, naval
|Reaction to hijacker attacks on New York, DC
|AFGHANISTAN
|2001-?
|Troops, bombing, missiles
|Massive U.S. mobilization to overthrow Taliban, hunt Al Qaeda fighters, install Karzai regime, and battle Taliban insurgency. More than 30,000 U.S. troops and numerous private security contractors carry our occupation.
|YEMEN
|2002
|Missiles
|Predator drone missile attack on Al Qaeda, including a US citizen.
|PHILIPPINES
|2002-?
|Troops, naval
|Training mission for Philippine military fighting Abu Sayyaf rebels evolves into combat missions in Sulu Archipelago, west of Mindanao.
|COLOMBIA
|2003-?
|Troops
|US special forces sent to rebel zone to back up Colombian military protecting oil pipeline.
|IRAQ
|2003-11
|Troops, naval, bombing, missiles
|Saddam regime toppled in Baghdad. More than 250,000 U.S. personnel participate in invasion. US and UK forces occupy country and battle Sunni and Shi’ite insurgencies. More than 160,000 troops and numerous private contractors carry out occupation and build large permanent bases.
|LIBERIA
|2003
|Troops
|Brief involvement in peacekeeping force as rebels drove out leader.
|HAITI
|2004-05
|Troops, naval
|Marines & Army land after right-wing rebels oust elected President Aristide, who was advised to leave by Washington.
|PAKISTAN
|2005-?
|Missiles, bombing, covert operation
|CIA missile and air strikes and Special Forces raids on alleged Al Qaeda and Taliban refuge villages kill multiple civilians. Drone attacks also on Pakistani Mehsud network.
|SOMALIA
|2006-?
|Missiles, naval, troops, command operation
|Special Forces advise Ethiopian invasion that topples Islamist government; AC-130 strikes, Cruise missile attacks and helicopter raids against Islamist rebels; naval blockade against “pirates” and insurgents.
|SYRIA
|2008
|Troops
|Special Forces in helicopter raid 5 miles from Iraq kill 8 Syrian civilians
|YEMEN
|2009-?
|Missiles, command operation
|Cruise missile attack on Al Qaeda kills 49 civilians; Yemeni military assaults on rebels
|LIBYA
|2011-?
|Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation
|NATO coordinates air strikes and missile attacks against Qaddafi government during uprising by rebel army. Periodic Special Forces raids against Islamist insurgents.
|IRAQ
|2014-?
|Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation
|Air strikes and Special Forces intervene against Islamic State insurgents; training Iraqi and Kurdish troops.
|SYRIA
|2014-?
|Bombing, missiles, troops, command operation
|Air strikes and Special Forces intervene against Islamic State insurgents; training other Syrian insurgents. Missile strikes against Syrian military begin April 2017.
