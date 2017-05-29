McCain: Russia is a Bigger Threat Than Islamic State; Comey Investigated Clinton Over ‘Fake News’ 

22 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By The Real Fly

Writing about McCain is like writing about Maxine Waters. Both are disconnected from reality, crooked as the day is long. Both have an agenda that runs counter to the goals of ordinary American plebs. In this case, McCain clearly has an agenda in the Ukraine. He panders to them and uses their internal struggles vs Moscow to foment anti-Russian rhetoric in the United States.

How many US marines have the Russians killed over the past 10 years?

How many public beheadings have the Russians undertaken and how much clay have they taken from Iraq and Syria?

Even suggesting that Russia is a greater threat than ISIS is absurd. But, this is John ‘Fucking’ McCain, so don’t expect normal to come out of his mouth.

Towards the end of this clip, McCain, incredulously, stated that Comey investigated Hillary based upon ‘fake news’ disseminated by the Russians. What part of Hillary’s unprotected email server and destruction of evidence fake news? Moreover, how was the then acting AG Lynch meeting with Bill Clinton on the tarmac for a secret 30 minute meeting fake news?

According to the Washington Post, the prime driver behind Comey closing the Hillary investigation was because he had received a fake document stating that AG Lynch told a Clinton staffer that the investigation wouldn’t go too far, not to worry.

Former FBI Director James Comey’s investigation into Hillary Clinton was shaped by a bogus Russian document, according to a new Washington Post report. A phony Russian document influenced the way the FBI handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s server, according to The Washington Post. During the middle of the 2016 presidential primary season, the bureau received a purported Russian intelligence document detailing an implicit deal between Clinton’s campaign and the Justice Department regarding the inquiry into her private email server, the paper said. The document, obtained by the FBI, described how the Attorney General at the time, Loretta Lynch, had privately assured a Clinton campaign member that the email investigation would not go too far, the Post reported. Receipt of the document then allegedly helped influence the July decision by then-FBI Director James Comey to announce on his own, without the Justice Department’s involvement, that the investigation into Clinton was finished and that no charges against Clinton would be forthcoming. The public announcement set off an uproar on both sides of the political spectrum. According to The Post, the FBI later determined that the document was illegitimate. It may have been a fake sent to confuse the bureau, people familiar with its contents told the paper. The Americans mentioned in a purported email exchange in the document have since insisted that they don’t know each other, don’t speak to one another and never had conversations like those detailed in the document. By August, the month after Comey’s public announcement, the FBI had concluded that the document was bogus, the Post said.

This article (McCain: Russia is a Bigger Threat Than ISIS; Comey Investigated Clinton Over ‘Fake News’) was originally published on Zero Hedge and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.

John McCain Warns The World: “Democracy-Destroying” Russia Is Bigger Threat Than “Terrible ISIL”

By Zero Hedge

While visiting Australia, outspoken warmonger Sen. John McCain told ABC TV that Russia is a bigger security threat than Islamic State, based on its willingness to challenge the democratic foundations of the U.S. by interfering in elections.

The visit to Australia by the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee was part of an Asia tour to outline a blueprint for the U.S. to invest nearly $8 billion bulking up its military presence in the region by upgrading infrastructure, conducting additional exercises and deploying more forces and ships. Mr. McCain’s visit also was aimed at reassuring allies about U.S. willingness to remain engaged in Asia, both as a check against China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea and on North Korea’s nuclear program.

As The Wall Street Journal reports, McCain, who was in Australia to discuss Asia-Pacific security issues, said Russian President Vladimir Putin was the “premier” challenge to American security.

“I think ISIS can do terrible things and I worry a lot about what is happening with the Muslim faith,” he told Australian ABC state television Monday. “But it’s the Russians who tried to destroy the very fundamental of democracy, and that is to change the outcome of an American election.”

It seems the arch-neocon just cannot get his story straight as McCain recently walked back comments that the controversy surrounding investigations into potential collusion between associates of President Donald Trump and the Russian government had reached “Watergate size and scale,” saying he had seen no evidence Russia had succeeded in swaying the U.S. presidential-election process.

“But they tried and they are still trying,” he said on Monday.

So just to clarify, Russians are worse than lawless terrorists killing hundreds of people (including 8 year old girls) in the name of their god, paid for by Qatari and Saudi funds? Far be it from us to judge – but perhaps Mr. McCain needs a perspective transplant, and stop saying utterly ridiculous things.

However, McCain was not done with his fearmongery. After North Korea fired another short-range ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday, Mr. McCain said unless something could be done to restrain Pyongyang’s ambitions, the crisis could escalate along the lines of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962, when the U.S. and the Soviet Union came close to nuclear conflict.

“What’s the best and easiest way [to deal with the situation]? Obviously the Chinese, because the Chinese control basically the North Korean economy,” Mr. McCain said. “We have to explain to the Chinese how this is a vital issue. We need their help and cooperation.”

We are sure somehow North Korea is also Russia’s fault?

This article (John McCain Warns The World: “Democracy-Destroying” Russia Is Bigger Threat Than “Terrible ISIS”) was originally published on Zero Hedge and syndicated by The Event Chronicle.