Message To Corporate Media Who Feel Threatened By #FakeNews

By Vin Armani

In this segment, Vin Armani reaches out to those in the media who believe the news needs to be regulated. The mainstream media lashes out at their competition as “fake news”. The movement to take back our personal power is happening and it threatens incumbent media institutions.

Watch the full broadcast here.

Vin Armani is the host of The Vin Armani Show on Activist Post, TV Star of Gigolos on Showtime, Author, DJ, and Agorist Entrepreneur. Follow Vin on Twitter and subscribe on YouTube. Get the weekly podcast on iTunes or Stitcher.

Source: Activist Post

