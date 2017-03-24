Are Monsanto’s Roundup® Legal Nightmares Just Beginning?

7 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Catherine J. Frompovich

Robert F Kennedy Jr., Esq., stated “Democracy is alive and well in California where judges are willing to stand up for science, even against the most powerful corporate polluters. This decision gives Californians the right to protect themselves and their families from chemical trespass.” [1]

Attorney Kennedy’s legal words of wisdom regarding protection from and against “chemical trespass,”must be recycled along the entire downline where glyphosate residues are found including, and especially in, vaccines as reported by independent scientist researcher Anthony Samsel, PhD. In this video take note how much glyphosate, the key active herbicide-killing ingredient in Roundup® made by Monsanto, is found in vaccines given to infants, toddlers, teens and adults! Cancers are the number two killer of kids between 1 and 14 years of age. [3]

When will vaccine glyphosate lawsuits begin, since 700 lawsuits around the USA have been filed against Monsanto regarding glyphosate-induced non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, illnesses and/or wrongful deaths due to glyphosate exposure, plus some lawsuits filed by spouses of cancer victims for claims of loss of consortium? [1]

According to the American Cancer Society, the most common types of cancer in children are:

Leukemia [bone marrow or blood]

Brain and spinal cord tumors

Neuroblastoma [nerve cells]

Wilms tumor [nephroblastoma (kidneys)]

Lymphoma (including both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin)

Rhabdomyosarcoma [skeletal muscles]

Retinoblastoma [eye]

Bone cancer (including osteosarcoma and Ewing sarcoma) [3]

After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. About 1,250 children younger than 15 years old are expected to die from cancer in 2016. [3] [CJF emphasis added]

Frankly and demographically, there were no such overtly-cancer-prone statistics about childhood cancers for years prior to the onset of mass inoculation campaigns but, coincidentally, with the rise in vaccines administered at birth and during 2-4-6 month ‘well baby visits’, infants are being inoculated with toxic materials—or should I say “hazmats”—because in order to dispose of vaccines, they must be handled as “hazardous materials,” especially those containing Thimerosal [4,5,6 only a few examples] and disposed of accordingly.

So why then do CDC/FDA speak out of several sides of their mouths—or with forked tongues—regarding ethylmercury (49.6%) in Thimerosal as being safe, when vaccines with it cannot be disposed of legally and correctly unless disposed of a “hazardous waste” or “hazardous material”?

And yet, the medical profession mandates hazmats be injected into infants whose immune systems are not fully developed. That definitely is a case of “chemical trespass” and should be prosecuted by every Attorney General in every U.S. state and at the federal level—no ifs, ands or buts. The legal charge: Chemical Child Abuse!

Getting back to Monsanto’s ever-growing ‘stable’ of lawsuits it will have to defend if it can without filing bankruptcy, the California law firm Baum Hedlund Aristei Goldman PC, states an estimated 3,000 individuals have retained counsel in the litigation against Monsanto. [1]

When will the lawsuits charging “chemical trespass,” chemical assault and battery, and chemical child abuse begin against Monsanto for glyphosate in vaccines?

Parents, please don’t be afraid to stand your ground on this one. The 1986 “get out of jail free” law Congress gifted to Big Pharma won’t cover glyphosate issues, in my opinion, since glyphosate is not an acknowledged or deliberate vaccine manufacturing ingredient listed in the CDC’s Vaccine Excipient & Media Summary [7] or in any vaccine package insert [8]. However, poisonous contaminants should be checked for as part of a manufacturer’s product liability issues, which then falls into the category of defective products legal liability, especially since Big Pharma claims their vaccines are safe!

According to the Press Release from Baum Hedlund Aristei Goldman, I received from the firm’s Media Relations & PR Manager, Robin McCall,

In 2015, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) concluded that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans. The IARC report further concluded that the cancers most associated with glyphosate exposure are non-Hodgkin lymphoma and other hematopoietic cancers. Per the lawsuit, Monsanto continues to proclaim that glyphosate-based herbicides, including Roundup, create no unreasonable risks to human health or to the environment. To prove that Roundup is safe for human use, the lawsuit alleges that Monsanto championed falsified data and attacked legitimate studies that revealed the herbicide’s dangers, while also ghostwriting studies and leading a prolonged campaign of misinformation to convince government agencies and consumers that Roundup was safe. “Monsanto’s newly released documents expose a culture corrupt enough to shock the company’s most jaded critics,” says environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is working with Baum Hedlund on the Roundup litigation. “Those papers show sociopathic company officials ghostwriting scientific studies to conceal Roundup’s risks from Monsanto’s regulators and customers, including food consumers, farmers and the public. One wonders about the perverse morality that incentivizes executives to lie so easily and to put profits before human life. All humanity will benefit when a jury sees this scheme and gives this behemoth a new set of incentives.”

The last two paragraphs in the above Press Release ought to indicate the prevalence of a ‘corrupt culture’ operating not only within corporations, e.g., Monsanto, but in their working relationships with federal and state regulatory agencies, especially with the feds where a revolving door policy is alive and well. Isn’t former Monsanto chief lobbyist Michael Taylor, the Deputy Commissioner for Foods at the U.S. FDA? [9]

Isn’t it high time consumers awaken to how we are being abused [“chemical trespass,” chemical assault and battery] by corporate fiats and, even more profoundly, by corporate- or medical-trades-initiated legislation [e.g., California’s Senator Pan, MD] to take away everyone’s rights to self-determination affecting our lives, health, quality of air, food and water, particularly including those of our children, who will be taken away from parents by Child Protective Services if we don’t kowtow to their poisonous mandates?

Where is LEGAL justice? Or, is that why the statue of Justice is blindfolded? Isn’t now the time for legal change?

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Catherine’s latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don’t Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.

Two of Catherine’s more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)

Catherine's NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities





