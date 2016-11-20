Mysterious E-6B “Doomsday Plane” Circles Over Denver for an Hour

17 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



By Paul Seaburn

When an unidentified airplane circles over a major U.S. for over an hour, it’s a cause for alarm. When the plane appears to be a military aircraft nicknamed the “Doomsday” plane, the alarm level rises. When the city is Denver, whose airport is rumored to hide mysterious underground bunkers, the alarm reaches conspiracy level. What was this doomsday plane doing over Denver?

The strange white plane showed up high over Denver on the morning of November 16th. The clear skies allowed reportedly thousands of people to watch the four-engine plane and its contrails fly in a constant oval pattern for about an hour before flying away. As calls began pouring in to police and the media, the flight was identified by the call sign IRON99 and its current and past path was able to be tracked using Flightradar24. It showed IRON99 originating on the West Coast at Travis Air Force Base and circling over Denver before leaving and landing at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma.

What Flightradar24 couldn’t show was the purpose of IRON99 or even what type of plane it was. A Denver TV station reportedly contacted officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and a dozen Air Force Bases and no one gave any answers.

A day later, Lt. Leslie Hubbell, assistant public affairs officer for Commander Naval Air Forces, finally revealed that IRON99 is a Navy E-6B Mercury and IRON99 is a radio call sign of the VQ-3 “Ironmen” naval aviation squadron.

The overall mission of the E-6B is command, control and communications abilities to direct and employ strategic resources.

That doesn’t sound so bad … except those “strategic resources” are why it’s nicknamed the “Doomsday plane.” E-6B crews are responsible for coordinating the launches of nuclear missiles from ground bases and nuclear submarines.

What was this doomsday plane doing over Denver? That’s classified, said Lt. Hubbell. That doesn’t make anyone feel better, especially after the recent election … and especially because of the rumors surrounding Denver International Airport. Opened on February 28, 1995, a year late and $2 billion over budget, DIA was immediately enveloped in multiple conspiracy theories. The runway system looks to some as if it’s laid out in the shape of a swastika. The dedication marker mentions the “New World Airport Commission,” a non-existent and suspiciously-named organization.

Then there are the alleged underground bunkers. There are rumors that tunnels from a failed automated baggage system lead to underground tunnels which lead to bunkers or perhaps even five entire buildings that were built incorrectly and buried instead of being destroyed.

All of this is denied by airport officials … just like access to the real mission of the doomsday plane is being denied by the military.

What was it doing over Denver?

Navy identifies mystery plane over Denver; Its mission still a secret

By Mark Belcher

DENVER — A plane shrouded in mystery captured the attention of thousands on Wednesday. Nobody knew why a high-altitude plane circled the City of Denver for hours. Now the Navy has some answers.

Denver7 tracked IRON99 as it traveled from the West Coast to Oklahoma, where it eventually landed at Tinker Air Force Base, however it spent roughly an hour in Denver, circling in a racetrack-style holding pattern over the city.

A clear day allowed thousands to see the flight path and contrails created by the large swept wing, four-engine plane.

Denver7 branded it a mystery in a previous report because officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and a dozen Air Force Bases could not confirm what the flight may have been.

A day later — after the plane landed — Navy officials responded to comment on the flight, confirming it did hang over Denver for roughly an hour in a holding pattern.

Lt. Leslie Hubbell, who is the assistant public affairs officer for Commander Naval Air Forces, confirmed IRON99’s identity is a Navy E-6B Mercury, created by Boeing at a cost of $141.7 million per unit.

The unit’s overall mission is classified, Hubbell said, but did confirm the mission of the plane’s class.

“The overall mission of the E-6B is command, control and communications abilities to direct and employ strategic resources,” Hubbell said.

In laymen’s terms, the planes are able to launch nuclear missiles and communicate with diverse assets, including nuclear submarines.

According to the Navy’s website, the E-6B is a high-tech and large plane, each of which is equipped with an airborne launch control system that can reliably launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

As to what the incredible weapon was doing above the Denver skyline — Hubbell said it was halted by the FAA when traveling from its forwarding base in California back to Tinker Air Force Base, where the planes are serviced and housed.

The plane’s forwarding location is Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, which declined to admit the plane departed from the base earlier Wednesday morning when asked by Denver7.

Travis Air Force Base officials weren’t alone, the FAA said it had no contact with the plane Wednesday despite Hubbell’s statement that the FAA told the plane to hold over Denver.

Although the Navy said the plane simply was flying from its forwarding base back to home base, a high-ranking federal official who wasn’t authorized to speak on the matter said the plane was involved in a classified training mission organized by the Department of Defense.

The training mission reportedly centered around electronic surveillance and involved several agencies which aren’t likely to comment on the mission, the source said.

The source said the mission wasn’t out of the ordinary despite its size, noting the public isn’t usually aware of such training missions.

It’s not known if the mission had anything to do with a Denver-area mission to evaluate drone detection near the Denver International Airport. The FAA announced it would conduct work with the help of the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and more to help learn what technologies can aid in safely detecting drone activity near airports.

Members of the public got a rare glimpse of a powerful military tool, potentially on a training mission thanks to the clear skies over Denver, but it is no longer a mystery.

More on the E-6B

The Boeing model is part of the Navy’s TACAMO mission, which stands for Take Charge And Move Out. The Navy basically uses the plane as a mobile command center that will be functional and reliable in times of crisis.

Sixteen units were created for the Navy, and they operate out of Oklahoma, frequently using the flight call letters of IRON99.

The planes from the ground up look a lot like Boeing 707 units because the plane is modeled off the old Boeing product. Painted bright white to look nondescript, the planes have more than six hours of loiter time in the air and have a range of just over 7,500 miles.

The planes can fly above 40,000 feet, however the E-6B flew at roughly 35,000 feet on Wednesday. This class of plane has been fully in service since 2003.

By Mac Salvo

It seems that the U.S. military is geared up for a permanent cyber war with the people and various governments of this globe.

Though tensions with Russia may have been temporarily alleviated with the election of Donald Trump – who has signaled for peace with Putin – the long game is much more complicated.

With new powers in Washington taking shape in the next administration, one faction in government was quietly, subtly parading its power.

The Continuity of Government contingent of the shadow government will not be taken out of power by any mere election, and no matter what decisions Trump makes and no matter what inflammatory remark he may make, there are those who will still have their finger on the button. And that means a tremendous amount of power.

Residents in the Denver area were presented with a mysterious white plane that flew in a “racetrack pattern” for more than an hour above the city before it landed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma, where the aircraft – what the Navy has now disclosed to be an E-6B – is housed.

Here’s the bizarre route that observers tracked, and the Navy was later forced to confirm:

"Mysterious" plane circling over Denver was "just" an E-6B Mercury "doomsday” plane https://t.co/SqJlBkdIqg pic.twitter.com/oE0BBWrhFL — The Aviationist (@TheAviationist) November 17, 2016

Its mission remains classified, but military officials admit a drill was underway…

Via ABC 7 Denver:

A plane shrouded in mystery captured the attention of thousands on Wednesday. Nobody knew why a high-altitude plane circled the City of Denver for hours. Now the Navy has some answers. Denver7 tracked IRON99 as it traveled from the West Coast to Oklahoma, where it eventually landed at Tinker Air Force Base, however it spent roughly an hour in Denver, circling in a racetrack-style holding pattern over the city. Denver7 branded it a mystery in a previous report because officials from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), U.S. Strategic Command (STRATCOM), North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and a dozen Air Force Bases could not confirm what the flight may have been. A day later — after the plane landed — Navy officials… confirmed IRON99’s identity is a Navy E-6B Mercury, created by Boeing at a cost of $141.7 million per unit.The unit’s overall mission is classified, Hubbell said, [elaborating that]the E-6B is “command, control and communications abilities to direct and employ strategic resources.” […] the planes are able to launch nuclear missiles and communicate with diverse assets, including nuclear submarines. […] a high-ranking federal official … said the plane was involved in a classified training mission organized by the Department of Defense. The training mission reportedly centered around electronic surveillance and involved several agencies which aren’t likely to comment on the mission, the source said.

Given that the E-6B deals with “command, control and communications,” as well as electronic surveillance and communications with nuclear submarines and other assets that could launch nuclear war… one can assume that a major mission is in rehearsal – to take charge of the nation’s vital weapons and resources in the event of a catastrophic emergency, break down in order or disabling of the power structure in Washington.

A similar E-4B was spotted flying above the capital on the morning of September 11th,shortly after the attacks. It was reportedly conducting a drill, but later instructed to prepare to go active as a mobile command center. Both planes deal with sensitive electronics communications involving, at least in part, nuclear launch codes and military continuity in the event of a breakdown of order.

DOOMSDAY PLANES It is important to note that the E-4B is no ordinary aircraft. It is a militarized version of a Boeing 747-200, equipped with advanced communications equipment, and capable of carrying a crew of up to 112 people. Nicknamed “Doomsday” planes during the Cold War, E-4Bs serve the president, the secretary of defense, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In times of national emergency, they can act as highly-survivable command, control, and communications centers to direct forces, execute war orders, and coordinate actions by civil authorities. The U.S. military possesses four of them in total. One is always kept on alert, with a full battle staff. Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska is the “Main Operating Base” for the E-4B, though there are also numerous “Forward Operating Bases” (FOB) throughout the U.S. [7]

Here’s the reported layout of the E-6B, upgraded for the cutting edge of electronic warfare:

In the current context, there are perhaps three distinct fronts that this command unit could have theater over.

COMMUNICATIONS BLACKOUT – The E-6B’s communications and control powers could be used to disrupt or disable electronic communications in the populationover a given city or area. With sensitive military installations near Colorado Springs, the plane could have blacked out much of the Denver area accordingly with the situation. This CoG plane has dominance over the civilian population, and can bring their ordinary activities to a halt. Surveillance, data collection and ‘drone detection’ may have also been objectives of this drill and real-life activities. CHECK AGAINST AGGRESSION – The E-6B’s capabilities are a powerful counterbalance to possible hostile intentions on the part of Russia, China or other adversaries. As SHTF has often highlighted, modern warfare is based around the use of electromagnetic fields, communications jamming and, potentially, the use of an EMP to knock out electronics. Depending upon the potential situation, the ranking U.S. official on board or in communication with this plane could launch nuclear weapons, communicate with SSBN submarines around the globe or deny airspace to a conflicting force. TRUMP CARD FOR THE COG – Symbolically, at least, the E-6B, conducting a drill a week or so after the election sends a message to the President-elect, and perhaps to his constituents as well, that there are limits to the power of a president. While Trump’s power is theoretically capped by the Constitution’s checks and balances, in the real world, the Continuity of Goverment (CoG) structure has operational superiorityover any president, and perhaps they wanted to signal to Trump here (or perhaps not). If any president ‘gets out of line’ or starts to ‘believe they are truly in charge’, this plane can override their ego and maintain the dominance of the status quo… it is a potential coup in motion.

This is the true face of the ruling elite. This is the system they maintain, and anything below this threshold is not truly in charge.

This what democracy looks like, when you strip away the silly game of voting, candidates and campaigns.

This is the military industrial complex that Eisenhower warned us about.

