No Matter Who Wins: The Case Against Hillary Clinton Is Alive

By Jon Rappoport

Follow the bouncing ball.

It turns out that several money bundlers for Hillary Clinton—Fredrick D. Schaufeld, Karen Schaufeld, Sonjia Smith, Michael Bills— donated significant sums to Jill McCabe, who was running for the state senate in Virginia, in 2015.

Well, Jill McCabe’s husband is an assistant FBI director, Andrew McCabe, who was involved in the Hillary email scandal investigation. You know, the investigation that falsely exonerated Hillary.

The hits keep coming. With the Clintons, there is no end of them.

President, no-President, Hillary is not off the hook.

For the moment, forget about FBI Director Comey’s latest flip-flop on the 650,000 Weiner emails. “Yes the Hillary case is reopened, no it’s closed.” Forget that.

Go back to July, when Comey recommended against prosecuting Hillary. He presented enough evidence to send her to prison, but stated that because there was no hostile intent on her part, a case couldn’t be made.

In July, Comey asserted there were at least four lies Hillary told at some point in the FBI investigation. Taken together, as anyone can see, they constitute a prosecutable crime:

When Hillary said she didn’t use her unprotected personal server to send or receive emails marked “classified,” she lied.

When Hillary said she didn’t send classified material, she lied.

When Hillary said she used only one device that was connected to her personal server, she lied. She used four.

When Hillary said she returned all work-related emails from her personal storage to the State Department, she lied. She didn’t return thousands of emails.

This all adds up to gross negligence in the handling of classified materials. It’s a felony. “Hostile intent” is not the issue. The FBI went after a former CIA Director, General Petraeus, who leaked classified information with no discernible hostile intent, and he was prosecuted. The law is clear.

The law states that gross negligence in handling and transmitting classified materials is enough to warrant prosecution for a crime, and it can carry up to ten years in prison. (Federal Penal Code, Title 18, section 793[f].) The quality of the intent behind the negligence has nothing to do with the law. Good intent, bad intent, neutral intent. All irrelevant. Comey knows that.

Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book, signal book, sketch, photograph, photographic negative, blueprint, plan, map, model, instrument, appliance, note, or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of his trust, or to be lost, stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody or delivered to anyone in violation of its trust, or lost, or stolen, abstracted, or destroyed, and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer—Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both. (Title 18, section 793[f], Federal Penal Code)

So, in essence, Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted back in July. Comey rigged her exoneration. (In other hands, the case could still be reopened.)

The recently discovered 650,000 Weiner emails, according to several sources, contain more classified information that flowed between Huma Abedin and Hillary Clinton. These emails may also contain vital information about pay-for-play at the Clinton Foundation. And who knows what else—cloaked references to pedophilia, for example.

Comey claims there is nothing of interest in those 650,000 emails re the Hillary classified email case. Why should we believe him, since he conveniently overlooked the law back in July?

He has a problem: rogue agents at the FBI who are dedicated to bringing Hillary to justice. They are investigating her along several lines. Regardless of the outcome of the election, they’ll apparently continue, and if they can’t get satisfaction in a courtroom, they’ll pass along what they find to WikiLeaks or some other outlet.

Information about crimes at the Clinton Foundation continues to pile up. There is no reason to expect it’s going to stop. Hillary, Bill, and their team are running a parallel US State Department there, albeit one that doesn’t bother with the niceties of diplomatic give and take. At the Foundation, it’s all about “you give money and we’ll let you take.”

What appears to be a movement centered around Donald Trump is much more than that. It’s really many millions of people around the world who are fed up with the corruption of people in high places and the concurrent silence of the lambs.

This movement isn’t going to dwindle away.

Viewing the election as the last stop on the line is a mistake. This is a beginning.

The Clintons aren’t primary controllers of corruption on the planet. Far from it. They’re an exchange nexus, where deals and money and many crimes intersect. They’re facilitators. This is how they’ve made their living for a long time. At this point, their health problems are serious. They’re staggering forward. They’re hoping for a few more rays of perverted midnight sun, before they fade out.

But as visible as they are, they represent a distinct opportunity for escalating revelations in the ongoing investigation of our stolen planet.

(To read about Jon’s mega-collection, The Matrix Revealed, click here.)

The author of three explosive collections, THE MATRIX REVEALED, EXIT FROM THE MATRIX, and POWER OUTSIDE THE MATRIX, Jon was a candidate for a US Congressional seat in the 29th District of California. He maintains a consulting practice for private clients, the purpose of which is the expansion of personal creative power. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize, he has worked as an investigative reporter for 30 years, writing articles on politics, medicine, and health for CBS Healthwatch, LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe. Jon has delivered lectures and seminars on global politics, health, logic, and creative power to audiences around the world. You can sign up for his free emails at NoMoreFakeNews.com or OutsideTheRealityMachine.

Source: Jon Rappoport — No More Fake News

