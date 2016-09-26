October Surprise Comes Early: Clinton and Obama Revealed as Co-Conspirators

37 SHARES Share Tweet Google+ Mail Reddit Buffer Pocket Pinterest Delicious Tumblr Skype Print



Irrefutable FBI Evidence Proves Cover-up Of Classified Info Exchanges

Obama had a special email handle by which classified info was sent to Clinton’s personal email, Obama knew about Clinton’s unsecured home server

2016’s October Surprise just came early!

“Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton conspired to set up the home server and her private email account in order to transact secret business completely outside of the purview of the American people and the media. That business was so sensitive because it was patently unlawful … just like Iran-Contra was, just like the Iraq War was, just like the Libyan War was, just like the Syrian War was.” Longtime Democrat Insider and Political Operative

The FBI has released new evidence that points directly to the fact that President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton colluded to cover up the exchange of classified information using the Madam Secretary’s unsecured personal email account.

Evidence will also be released that proves that the POTUS knew that Madam Secretary used an unsecured ‘home-based’ server during the period of time that said emails were improperly exchanged.

According to the newly released documents:

In an April 5, 2016 interview with the FBI, Abedin was shown an email exchange between Clinton and Obama, but the longtime Clinton aide did not recognize the name of the sender.“Once informed that the sender’s name is believed to be a pseudonym used by the president, Abedin exclaimed: ‘How is this not classified?’” the report says. “Abedin then expressed her amazement at the president’s use of a pseudonym and asked if she could have a copy of the email.”

(Source: October Surprise: FBI Reveals Smoking Gun That Implicates Obama in Clinton Email Scandal)

‘Obama Is Complicit in Hillary Email Scandal’

There is now no question that Obama knew much more about Clinton’s private email and home server than he ever admitted. In fact the President outright lied when he said during prime time that he had just found out about Madam Secretary’s email through the media accounts right along with the rest of America. Here’s the incriminating video … from Obama’s own mouth.

VIDEO: Obama Lies To The American Public About His Knowledge Of Clinton’s Private Email

What this ongoing saga of institutional crime at the highest levels of U.S. government now reveals is that there is a massive cover-up going on. Ever since Emailgate and Servergate were first reported by the MSM, there has been a highly organized cover-up being carried out by the State Department and the White House.

‘The Fix Is In’: Judge Jeanine Says Obama Is Complicit in Hillary Email Scandal

Emailgate just became Obama’s Watergate

There are very specific reasons why it was absolutely necessary for the perps to cover up this crime of the decade. It’s because Emailgate was used to perpetrate the “Crime of the Millennium”… also known as the Arab Spring and the catastrophic Syrian War. Both of these NWO Zionist enterprises were only conducted at the direction of the Neocon globalists who ardently seek their One World Government headquartered in the Modern State of Israel.

Not only did Obama, Clinton & Company start that war by creating and arming ISIS, they used their private emails and the unsecured server to keep the public from seeing any correspondence via FOIA requests. This is precisely why Clinton was ordered to delete over 30,000 emails and smash her mobile devices with hammers.

FBI Docs: Aide Destroyed Hillary’s Old Phones With A HAMMER

The whole world knows that Emailgate is actually so much worse than Watergate that the two are not even in the same universe of corruption and criminality.[1]

Conclusion

Whenever the dust settles, both Emailgate and Servergate will prove to be the biggest smoking guns which outed the biggest government scandal of this 3rd millennium.

“Emailgate is not only about the lawlessness of the entire Obama Administration, it is also about the creation of the Islamic State, the funding of ISIL and the arming of ISIS” (Source: Why is the Clinton Emailgate Scandal so HUGE?)

Not only that but this smoking gun, that never stops smoking, will also expose the much larger criminal agenda that was purposefully implemented throughout the Northern Levant. Also known as the Greater Israel project, this conspiracy continues to transform the targeted region into a dystopian post-apocalyptic wasteland.[2]

***

SoTN Editor’s Note: The following Emailgate exposé (Emailgate: A Cover-up of the Crime of the Millennium) is quite complicated and convoluted, yet it is totally supported by official testimony and backed up by volumes of evidence on the Internet. What you are about to read is the true back story to not only Emailgate, ServergateandBenghazigate, but also a big piece of the NWO agenda as it has been executed by the Obama Administration. This narrative also explains why they chose a genuineManchurian Candidate — who did not even possess a legitimate birth certificate — to be the POTUS who could deceptively provide the ultra-thin veneer of legitimacy as he ostensibly commandeered the conspiracy to make war. Only a Nobel Peace Prize winner could get away with so much transparent war-mongering which is also why they chose Hillary Clinton (a woman) to be the bellicose Secretary of State. The reader will now comprehend the cynical power-plays and calculated geopolitical moves made by the Obama-Clinton tag team as they ran roughshod over the Middle East.Arab Spring was actually their C.I.A.- coordinated crime spree to steal land and natural resources, as well as energy conduits and strategic territories. While the back story elaborated below was a premeditated scheme to devastate nations and destroy their cultures, this is NOT even what makes it so apocalyptic in nature. That will be revealed in the coming months … to the utter shock of many Americans.

(Source: Emailgate and Servergate intersect to expose a massive and unparalleled conspiracy of criminality and corruption in the U.S. Federal Government.)

State of the Nation

September 24, 2016

Author’s Note: No other U.S. president in American history has improperly weighed in on active FBI investigations like Obama. That transparent conflict of interest between the POTUS and the Justice Department has been exploited by Obama to the point of criminal intent. The obvious reason is that his only way of staying out of prison is to keep Hillary out of prison.

Obama’s Growing Conflict of Interest in the Clinton E-Mail Scandal

SotN Editor’s Note: Everyone in Washington knows this dirty little secret, but are afraid to utter it in public or write it in their blogs. The whole West Wing knows it; the entire Congress knows it. The C.I.A. knows it; the FBI knows it. The POTUS and the FLOTUS, the VPOTUS and the SCOTUS all know it. All the major organs of MSM propaganda know it. The only one who does not yet know that Obama and Clinton purposely set up the private email account and unsecured server — TOGETHER — are the American people. How convenient and politically correct!

The critical point here is that it is the president’s job to know how secure his emails and interacting servers are. Obviously the CIA, NSA, DIA, and FBI knew all along what the Clintons were doing, just as they knew that Obama was in on it. It was Obama’s job to know all of these sordid details, and much more. Truly, when this story — the real back story — does break into the MSM, it will make Watergate look like the kindergarten scandal that it really was. Please, will someone kindly send this story to Matt Drudge?!

